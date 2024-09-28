Archdiocese of Denver Reacts to Expulsion of 10 Members of the Sodality of Christian Life

In a separate statement, the Archdiocese of Denver, where a Sodality community is located, expressed its shock at the news of the expulsions, which it said are 'based on accusations that occurred decades ago in South America.'

The Peruvian Episcopal Conference announced that on Sept. 25 Pope Francis ordered the Sodalitium Christianae Vitae (Sodality of Christian Life) to expel 10 of its members. The measure caused surprise in the Archdiocese of Denver, which has pastoral ties to several of those who were sanctioned.

Peru’s bishops published on their website a press release from the country’s Apostolic Nunciature, stating that the Pontiff, “after assessing the defenses corresponding to the allegations that emerged during the special mission”—sent to Lima in July 2023—approved the expulsion of 10 members of the organization.

The expelled members are the Sodality’s former superior general, Eduardo Antonio Regal Villa; the Archbishop Emeritus of Piura, José Antonio Eguren Anselmi; as well as former regional superiors Father Rafael Alberto Ismodes Cascón and Father Erwin Augusto Scheuch Pool; former formators Humberto Carlos Del Castillo Drago, Oscar Adolfo Tokomura and Father Daniel Alfonso Cardó Soria.

Additional former incorporated members who were expelled include Ricardo Adolfo Trenemann Young and Miguel Arturo Salazar Steiger; and journalist Alejandro Bermúdez Rosell, who until December 2022 served as director of ACI Prensa and ACI Group, news agencies owned by EWTN News since 2014.

The announcement by the Nunciature points out that to “adopt such a disciplinary decision, consideration has been given to the scandal produced by the number and severity of the abuses reported by the victims, particularly contrary to the balanced and liberating experience of the evangelical counsels in the context of ecclesial apostolate.”

The text mentions various types of abuse, including physical and spiritual abuse, abuse of conscience and abuse of authority in the administration of ecclesiastical assets and in the exercise of the apostolate of journalism. Details of the charges against any of the expelled members are not included.

The press release further indicates that “Pope Francis, together with the bishops of Peru and those places where the Sodality of Christian Life is present, saddened by what has happened, ask for forgiveness from the victims and join in their suffering. Likewise, they implore this Society of Apostolic Life to initiate a path of justice and reparation.”

Surprise in the Archdiocese of Denver

In a separate statement, the Archdiocese of Denver, where a Sodality community is located, expressed its shock at the news of the expulsions, which it said are “based on accusations that occurred decades ago in South America.”

“While the Archdiocese is actively working to understand the full extent of the Vatican’s investigation, we are unable to comment on specifics. This news is inconsistent with our longstanding experience of the men who have served within the Archdiocese of Denver,” the statement added.

In the text, the Archdiocese indicated that “amongst those named living here, Father Daniel Cardó has served nobly and faithfully in Colorado for 17 years. During his time here, Father Cardó has not faced a single disciplinary action against him. He is beloved by his parishioners and well-respected in the community.”

“The once-dying Holy Name parish community in Sheridan is now thriving due to his commitment to the Lord and those he serves. The once moribund Holy Name parish community in Sheridan is now thriving because of its commitment to the Lord and those it serves,” the statement notes of the priest.

Further, the archdiocese led by Archbishop Samuel Aquila indicates that “similarly, Eduardo Regal and Alejandro Bermúdez have served faithfully and with distinction in the Archdiocese of Denver and the findings against them are deeply disappointing, to say the least.”

The Sodality Case

The Sodality of Christian Life (SCV, by its Latin acronym) was founded in Peru in 1971 by Luis Fernando Figari, who was accused of sexual abuse and expelled from the organization by the Pope on August 14, 2024, following the report of the special mission directed by Archbishop Scicluna and Monsignor Jordi Bertomeu.

Since 2015, the Sodality had been facing public accusations of sexual abuse and abuse of power following the publication of the book Half Monks, Half Soldiers by Peruvian journalists Pedro Salinas and Paola Ugaz.

In May 2016, the Vatican appointed Cardinal Joseph Tobin, then Archbishop of Indianapolis, as a delegate for the SCV. Among other functions, he was to help its general government in the decisions to be made “about the accusations formulated against the founder.”

In February 2017, the SCV presented its report on cases of abuse committed within the institution, following an investigation carried out by international experts who identified as alleged aggressors Figari, Germán Doig (vicar general who died in 2001) and former members Virgilio Levaggi and Jeffrey Daniels.

On January 10, 2018, the Holy See appointed Monsignor Noel Londoño, Bishop of Jericó (Colombia) as apostolic commissioner and Fray Guillermo Rodríguez as deputy commissioner. Both investigated the status of the SCV and presented Pope Francis with a set of reforms that were approved by the Pontiff on December 13, 2018.

In January 2019, it was reported that the Congregation - today the Dicastery - for Institutes of Consecrated Life and Societies of Apostolic Life elected Sodality member José David Correa as the new superior general for six years.

On October 30, 2021, Correa met with Pope Francis to inform the Holy Father about the changes being made for the “comprehensive renewal” of the community.

At that meeting, Correa delivered to the Pontiff documentation on “the process of listening, care and reparation for victims” along with actions carried out to prevent abuses and information about “the situation of the current legal processes that exist in Peru.”

On December 1, 2023, Pope Francis received José David Correa again within the framework of the Assembly of the Union of Superiors General held in Rome.

At the time, the Sodality indicated that its superior general gave the Pontiff updated information about the reality of the society of apostolic life, “addressing various aspects linked to the life and apostolic mission of our community.”

On August 14, 2024, after learning of Figari's expulsion—requested by the SCV from the Vatican in 2019—the society of apostolic life published a statement in which it reiterated its commitment to renewal, its asking for forgiveness and its solidarity with the victims.