Archdiocese Asks Faithful to Pray to Curé of Ars for Priests in Nicaragua

The archdiocese encouraged Catholics to “join in a spirit of prayer for priests” by spending time in prayer, attending Mass to pray for the priests, fasting, reading the Bible, and praying the rosary.

On the feast day of St. John Mary Vianney, known as the Holy Curé of Ars, celebrated by the Catholic Church on Aug. 4, the Archdiocese of Managua, Nicaragua, called on the faithful to join in a day of prayer for priests.

St. John Vianney, a Third Order Franciscan and the patron saint of priests and pastors of parishes, told his mother that he would dedicate his ministry to “winning many souls.”

In a Facebook post, the Archdiocese of Managua announced that today a “day of prayer for the sanctification and protection of priests” will be held to ask for the intercession of St. John Vianney for the pastors of their towns.

The archdiocese encouraged Catholics to “join in a spirit of prayer for priests” by spending time in prayer, attending Mass to pray for the priests, fasting, reading the Bible, and praying the rosary.

The archdiocese said that as part of the preparation for this special day, Cardinal Leopoldo José Brenes, the archbishop of Managua, and the archdiocesan clergy spent time together Aug. 2 in “recollection, reflection, and fellowship.”

“St. John Mary Vianney, intercede for all priests,” the post concluded.

The Movement of Prayer for Priests (Mosayre) of the Archdiocese of Managua announced that on Aug. 4 beginning at 3 p.m. local time (CST) there will be a holy hour for the priests before the Blessed Sacrament and that eucharistic adoration will be streamed live on Facebook.

“The holy people of God are invited to regularly kneel down and pray for their priests, particularly on Aug. 4, going to parishes and chapels to offer a holy hour for the sanctification and protection of priests,” Mosayre said in a video.

“We invite you to join virtually and thus together pray for holiness and protection for priests and religious. Prayer is our strength,” the prayer movement said.

In addition, the faithful were encouraged to visit their parish churches “to congratulate your pastor and his vicars” on the feast day of the patron saint of priests.

Mosayre also invited people to write down the name of a priest so that the movement can pray for him, or “sponsor a priest,” which means praying for a priest in need of prayer.

“Thank you for accepting the call that the Church makes to us today, a call to spiritually accompany our priests through prayer,” the group said.