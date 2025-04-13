Record Number of Adult Baptisms in France Shows Surge Among Youth

France’s Catholic Church will welcome more than 10,384 adult catechumens at Easter this year, marking a 45% increase from 2024 figures, according to data released by the French Bishops’ Conference.

The French report reveals the highest numbers ever recorded since the survey began over twenty years ago. Even more striking is the demographic shift — young adults now constitute the largest segment of converts.

“The great challenge that presents itself to us now is to make disciples,” wrote Archbishop Olivier de Germay of Lyon in his assessment of the findings.

“We must not simply imagine some procedures for ‘after’ baptism, but our entire parish communities must become aware of their collective mission.”

The 18-25 age group, composed of students and young professionals, now represents 42% of adult catechumens, surpassing the 26-40 demographic that had historically dominated conversion statistics. This youth-driven spiritual awakening represents a significant shift in the Church’s evangelization landscape.

Additionally, adolescent baptisms have surged, with more than 7,400 teenagers between 11 and 17 years old preparing to receive the sacrament. Dioceses across France report a 33% increase in adolescent catechumens compared to last year.

The French Bishops’ Conference intentionally connected this year’s data to the Jubilee of Young People in Rome, describing the event as “a meeting place for young catechumens from around the world.”

The trend mirrors similar developments seen elsewhere in Europe. The National Catholic Register, CNA's sister publication, recently reported unprecedented attendance at Ash Wednesday Masses across France this year, with churches experiencing standing-room-only congregations and an influx of young people.

“We shattered attendance records,” Father Benoist de Sinety, parish priest of St. Eubert Church in Lille, told the Catholic weekly Famille Chrétienne. “Nearly a thousand faithful gathered at Saint-Maurice Church in the evening — many of them young people attending for the first time.”

An investigation to be published by CNA this coming Monday, April 14, explores a similar trend in the United Kingdom.

This European revival comes as new figures show that a 20-year decline in Christian identification appears to be “leveling off” in the United States.

Pew Research Center data shows 62% of U.S. adults identify as Christian, a figure that has remained “relatively stable” since 2019.

Women continue to outnumber men among catechumens, accounting for 63% of those seeking baptism. The survey also noted an increasing urban trend, reversing the previous two years’ growth in rural conversions.

Particularly notable is the ten-year trajectory: France has witnessed adult baptisms more than doubling since 2015, when only 3,900 adults received the sacrament, compared to this year’s 10,391 — representing a 160% growth over the decade.

The comprehensive report also examined the religious background of catechumens, noting that while most come from Christian families, an increasing number declare themselves as having no religious tradition or coming from non-Christian backgrounds.

A 2021 study revealed that approximately 17% of adult catechumens in France had previous spiritual experiences outside Christianity, including Buddhism, esotericism, or animism.

“Let us not think too quickly that all this happened without us,” Archbishop de Germay concluded in his reflection. “The letters from catechumens clearly show the diversity of ways through which the Lord has passed.”