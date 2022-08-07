Support the register

National Catholic Register News https://www.ncregister.com/blog/zigzagging-toward-the-catholic-renaissance-new-fulton-sheen-anthology-and-more-great-links

Print issue
Subscribe to our Print Edition

Zigzagging Toward the Catholic Renaissance, New Fulton Sheen Anthology, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

Pillar Architecture Photo
Pillar Architecture Photo (photo: Tito Edwards / Peter H from Pixabay / CC BY-NC-SA 4.0)
Tito Edwards Blogs

Zigzagging Toward The Catholic Renaissance – A Treasure To Be Shared +1

New Fulton Sheen Anthology: A ‘Prophetic Piece of History’ – Mary Beth Bracy at Ignitum Today +1

Is It Good For Man To Be Alone? – Sword & Spade via Those Catholic Men

Forgiveness and Letting Go of Resentment – Dom Cingoranelli at Catholic Stand

Freedom of Heart According to Imitation of Christ – Thomas À Kempis at Tan·Direction

For Whom Should I Pray? Part One and Part Two – Laura DeMaria at Catholic Stand

Praying in the Same Words with which the Saints Prayed – Peter A. Kwasniewski, Ph.D., at New Liturgical Movement

The Cloister and Treasury Museum of San Paolo Fuori le Mura – Shawn R. Tribe at Liturgical Arts Journal

Confucian Hylemorphism – Edward Feser, Ph.D.

Another Hypocritical Lecture from America Magazine – One Mad Mom

Beautiful? The Faithful Paid for That Because They Wanted It and They Trusted. . . - Fr. Z's Blog

Déjà vu All Over Again Pope - Father Jerry Pokorsky at Catholic Culture

Jumpsuits to Jump For! - Meghan Ashley Styling. . . Catholic Mōdê Blog

Did Pontiff Call Trentian Catholicism a Sin – Matthew Archbold at Creative Minority Report

Want More Great Catholic News Links? Click Here! - Tito Edwards at Big Pulpit

Tito Edwards

Tito Edwards Tito Edwards manages Catholic websites for the new evangelization that Pope John Paul II and then Pope Benedict XVI asked for in the third millennium. After a lifetime of living a nominal Catholic life, he reverted completely to his childhood faith that began on the eve of the funeral of Pope John Paul II. He publishes Big Pulpit, Catholic Stand, Ignitum Today, and The American Catholic.

Trending

Subscription Options

  • Subscriber Service CenterAlready a subscriber? Renew or manage your subscription here.

  • SubscribeStart your Register subscription today.

    Subscribe Now

  • Sign up for 6 Free IssuesTry us out with a free trial subscription.

    Order Now

  • Give a Gift SubscriptionBless friends, family or clergy with a gift of the Register.

    Order Now

  • Order Bulk SubscriptionsGet a discount on 6 or more copies sent to your parish, organization or school.

    Order Now

  • Sign-up for E-NewsletterGet Register Updates sent daily or weeklyto your inbox.

    Sign Up