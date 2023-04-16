You Can Spread Divine Mercy Too

St. Faustina recorded the words of Jesus encouraging us to spread the message and image of Divine Mercy to others.

In the diary of St. Faustina, we read the words of Jesus inviting us to remember and honor his Divine Mercy.

Yes, we are to be merciful to others, and we are to honor and be grateful for his infinite mercy to us, and we are to have the beautiful Image he gave St. Faustina in our homes and churches for our veneration.

But the Polish nun also recorded the words of Jesus encouraging us to spread the message and Image of Divine Mercy to others. Her diary (699) brought to light how crucial it is for us to promote the Divine Mercy:

My daughter, tell the whole world about my inconceivable mercy. (699)

I protect souls that spread the worship of my mercy throughout their lives, as a loving mother protects her baby — and at the hour of their death I shall not be a judge unto them, but their merciful Savior. (1075)

Three years, the Marian Fathers of the Immaculate Conception promoted the display of the Divine Mercy Image on the front door or window of our home or office for protection against COVID-19. Father Chris Alar called it “a simple but an incredibly powerful act of faith.” Of course, Jesus promised to protect the homes and cities where the Image is displayed, so the front door idea spread on for spiritual protection as well.

“By means of this image I shall be granting many graces to souls,” St. Faustina recorded in her Diary (570), “so let every soul have access to it.”

What a great idea — so why limit the Image to just churches and inside our homes? Like thousands across the country, I ordered a bunch of 8x10 Divine Mercy images, hung one on my front door and gave a few to friends. Whenever I walked through my front door, I was prompted to pray, “Jesus, I trust in you,” the words Jesus asked to be written across the bottom of the image. Numerous people have commented on it, and I pray that anyone who comes to my door is reminded to pray to Jesus, to be merciful and to trust in his mercy.

A while back a repairman came to work on the roof. He noticed the image on my door, saying he'd seen it before but knew nothing about it. I encouraged him to read more about the messages given to St. Faustina, written in her 600-page diary.

The UPS guy commented that the world is “so crazy right now, God is our only hope.” I gave him a copy of the image.

Other people have simply said, “Oh that’s so beautiful,” or, “I have to get back to praying the Divine Mercy chaplet!”

A woman I work with has one hanging in her front window, and her tenant asked about it. Through a series of conversations prompted by the Divine Mercy image, this person has returned to church.

The image is also available in small cards that many people keep in their wallet. I remembered a few years ago visiting a sick friend and finding one of these cards by her bed. I began keeping some of these cards in my desk and including one with in every bill payment envelope and birthday card. My Polish landscaper was telling his crew about the Image and messages and I handed each man a card. I like to leave them around here and there, on waiting room tables in doctor's offices, car repair shops, hair salons, etc. A local group of women started a 3:00pm Rosary and Divine Mercy Zoom call, so I taped one of the cards to my computer and to my car dashboard to keep before my eyes when praying the Divine Mercy Chaplet.

Now, whenever I’m paying a handyman, tipping a delivery driver or paying a restaurant check, I include a Divine Mercy prayer card. At a stoplight recently a man was begging for money. I handed him a few singles and one of the cards. He glanced at it and said, “That’s beautiful! Thank you so much!”

I’ve put them in my son’s bags when he’s traveling. I’ve given them to gas-station attendants and painters and enclosed them in bags of donated clothes and food. With each one I say a little prayer for the recipient to be prompted to turn to Jesus, especially those who have been away from the Church and the sacraments. I explain the blood and water flowing from Jesus, the 3:00pm hour, and the Divine Mercy Chaplet. This time of year, I also tell people about Divine Mercy Sunday, the Sunday after Easter and the immense graces available this day.

Jesus told St. Faustina (Diary, 367):

My heart overflows with great mercy for souls, and especially for poor sinners. … It is for them that the blood and water flowed from my heart as from a fount overflowing with mercy. For them I dwell in the tabernacle as King of Mercy.

When someone asks me to briefly explain the Divine Mercy message, I use a simple ABC reminder I learned from the Marians:

A sk for his mercy. God wants us to approach him in prayer constantly, repenting of our sins and asking him to pour out his mercy upon us and upon the whole world.

sk for his mercy. God wants us to approach him in prayer constantly, repenting of our sins and asking him to pour out his mercy upon us and upon the whole world. B e merciful. God wants us to receive his mercy and let it flow through us to others. He wants us to extend love and forgiveness to others just as he does to us.

e merciful. God wants us to receive his mercy and let it flow through us to others. He wants us to extend love and forgiveness to others just as he does to us. Completely trust in Jesus. God wants us to know that all the graces of his mercy can be received only by our trust. The more we open the door of our hearts and lives to him with trust, the more we can receive.

Divine Mercy images, prayer cards and devotional items can be ordered here.