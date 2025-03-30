Wellness Isn’t Just Physical — It’s Spiritual

Health, nutrition and what it means to “be well” are often at the forefront of public conversation. But beyond the additives and our food system, what does it all mean? And what should it mean for faithful Catholics and our communities?

It means that God cares about us. All of us. Too often, we fall into the trap that God only cares about our spiritual health, neglecting the physical and emotional aspects of who we are. Now is the time to reclaim true wellness.

This conversation at its core is about human flourishing — our modern version of the ancient philosophical dialogues. This can and should be a starting point of dialogue with our world. As Catholics, we are called not just to participate but to guide this discussion toward its true end: the wholeness and holiness God desires for every person. The Second Vatican Council reminds us that we are to be leaven in the world, engaging and influencing culture with truth and charity.





Twofold Truth of Man’s Call to Flourishing

To understand wellness, we must first understand what it means to be human. Genesis affirms that we are made in the image and likeness of God, and as Boethius defines, we are “an individual substance with a rational nature.”

This definition of the person communicates a twofold truth about man’s call to flourishing and to “be well.” First, we are created good. Second, we have a responsibility to care for our whole person in spirit, mind and body. As John Paul II reminded us, the body “is capable of making visible what is invisible, the spiritual and divine.” In other words, our bodies reveal God’s mystery and are part of his plan. True holiness involves caring for the entirety of our person, treating our bodies with the dignity they were created with.





Living our Rational Nature

Knowing this alone isn’t enough. What makes us unique as humans is our rational nature. When we choose to seek the good and move toward it, we are using the amazing gift we have been given of our intellect and will. It can be easier to think about the role of our intellect and will when it comes to moral actions, our passions, etc. I want to challenge our thinking and include man’s wellness and flourishing here. Man, out of the virtue of justice, has a responsibility to take care of the gift of his personhood. Not only should we care for the wellness and wellbeing of our self, but we must help others flourish. As Christ said, “As you did it to one of the least of these my brethren, you did it to me” (Matthew 25:40).

What this does not mean is that struggling with your health — whether mental, physical or spiritual — is a sign of personal failure or sin. Many factors impact our well-being, including circumstances beyond our control such as illness, injury or life’s unpredictable challenges. We all go through seasons of wellness, and God’s love for us is not dependent on how “healthy” we are at any given moment. The ideal is not to be burdened with guilt or an impossible standard, but to be encouraged to make a hopeful movement toward flourishing. It is an invitation to recognize the goodness you were created with, to acknowledge the struggles you face with honesty and compassion, and to take small, meaningful steps forward. As St. Irenaeus reminds us, “The glory of God is man fully alive.” Even in difficulty, we can embrace the journey toward the fullness of life God desires for us.

It should come as no surprise that a loving Father who created us with this rational nature, would have as part of his plan ways in which we can participate in greater wellness through the use of our own action. The entire premise of the lifestyle medicine movement follows this, that our own choices significantly impact our whole person well-being. Studies from Harvard’s T.H. Chan School of Public Health found that simple lifestyle changes — including healthy eating, regular exercise, avoiding smoking, and maintaining a healthy weight — can prevent up to 80% of heart disease and 90% of Type 2 diabetes. Similarly, managing one’s stress and emotional health can have drastic impacts on one’s overall health as studies reveal the negative impacts of chronic stress including increasing the risk of anxiety, heart disease, dementia and digestive problems. Even small improvements in diet, activity, sleep and stress management can lead to profound health benefits in the long term.





Wellness Is a Shared Responsibility

Pursuing wellness cannot be simply a personal matter — it must be a shared responsibility. If caring for our health is part of our call to holiness, we must also help others do the same. As Pope Benedict XVI reminds us in Spe Salvi, “No man is an island. ... Our lives are involved with one another, through innumerable interactions they are linked together.” This means advocating for ways to make healthy choices accessible to all. It is a tragedy that many families, due to financial constraints, are left with limited, often highly processed food options that do not support their well-being. They do not have the ability to act in ways that best provide for the wellness of themselves and their loved ones.

To be truly pro-life, we must care not only for our own health but for the health of our communities. This includes promoting awareness about nutrition, the effects of sedentary lifestyles, stress management and the power of prayer. Many people lack access to the support they need — whether it be therapy, spiritual direction or wellness coaching. Too often, those who most need healing cannot afford it or do not know where to turn.

I have seen firsthand the transformative power that accompaniment can have through our CURO Wellness Community. As a Catholic wellness coach, I am able to witness the incredible ways an individual’s identity and passion can grow when they make space to set manageable goals aimed at improving their overall flourishing and wellness. Our HOPE Employer Program extends this vision further, bringing Catholic wellness coaching, spiritual direction and our vision of wellness into workplaces, helping individuals and families prioritize their health while balancing their daily responsibilities.

As Pope Paul VI reminded us, “the beginning, the subject and the goal of all social institutions is and must be the human person.” Finding ways to support our own personal wellness and growth, as well as the growth of our families, communities and our workplaces will transform our world.

Many of us live in a constant state of depletion, feeling we do not have the time, resources or support to focus on our well-being. We must work to change this — not just by encouraging individual action, but by fostering communities and workplaces that help one another flourish in spirit, mind and body.





Fostering Wellness and Holiness

Recognizing that we are living out the gift of our humanity by seeking and pursuing wellness should inspire us to action! No matter how small this step may seem, simply acknowledging that we are made for holiness and flourishing, and deciding to seek this, is an acknowledgment of the gift of our humanity and the beginnings of the path to wellness. As we continue to discuss health, nutrition and what it means to “be well” in 2025, let us take this as an opportunity to discuss the life of holiness and flourishing the Lord desires for all people and find ways to provide opportunities for all people to choose to participate in this life of flourishing they are made for.