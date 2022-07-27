Support the register

Why Jesus Says the Father Greater Than He if Members of Trinity Are Equal, Advice to Young Courting Catholics, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

Holy Trinity in France Photo
Holy Trinity in France Photo (photo: Tito Edwards / David Mark from Pixabay)
Tito Edwards Blogs

Why Jesus Says the Father Greater than He if Members of Trinity are Equal – Monsignor Charles Pope at Community in Mission

Advice to Young Courting Catholics – Father David J. Nix at Pilgrim Priest

A Defense of the Authorship of the Four Gospels – Sarah Rodeo Dzialo’s Substack

The Spirituality of Anonymity – Sydney Sadowski at Catholic Stand

Parents to Receive Down Syndrome Diagnosis Differently, Thanks to New Guidelines – Zoe Romanowsky at Aleteia

My Father Died Long Ago but His Example Lives On – Larry Peterson at Catholic Stand

Duffy Revisited – Father John Hunwicke at Mutual Enrichment

The Skittle Catholic Mass Nightmare (Old Saint Patrick Church, Chicago, IL) – David L. Gray

The Post-Roe Landscape Offers Opportunities for Creative Christians - Andrew Petiprin at The Catholic World Report

Rebuilding a Culture of Life Takes More than Gun Control - Scott P. Richert at Our Sunday Visitor

Is the New Libertarian Party Now An Option for Catholics? – Eric Sammons at Crisis Magazine

USCCB-Backed Priest Association Honors Gay Champions – Michael Hichborn at Lepanto Institute

Tito Edwards

Tito Edwards Tito Edwards manages Catholic websites for the new evangelization that Pope John Paul II and then Pope Benedict XVI asked for in the third millennium. After a lifetime of living a nominal Catholic life, he reverted completely to his childhood faith that began on the eve of the funeral of Pope John Paul II. He publishes Big Pulpit, Catholic Stand, Ignitum Today, and The American Catholic.

Caravaggio (1571–1610), “The Incredulity of Saint Thomas”

For We Walk by Faith, Not by Sight

“Then he said to Thomas, ‘Put your finger here, and see my hands; and put out your hand, and place it in my side; do not be faithless, but believing.’ Thomas answered him, ‘My Lord and my God!’ Jesus said to him, ‘Have you believed because you have seen me? Blessed are those who have not seen and yet believe.’” (John 20:27-29)

Celeste Behe Blogs
