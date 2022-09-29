Support the register

When Padre Pio Revealed a Prince of the Church Had Been Aborted, and More Great Links!

When Padre Pio Revealed a Prince of the Church Had Been Aborted – Mary O’Regan at Mary’s Blog

Did Jesus Contradict the Old Testament’s Prohibition on Drinking Blood? – Steve Ray at Defenders of the Catholic Faith

Ignoring the Poor Is a Damnable Sin – Monsignor Charles Pope at Community In Mission Blog

Mary: Terrible as an Army, Arrayed for Battle – Father Jerry Pokorsky at Catholic Culture

Shrines of Italy: Church of James the Less – Christopher McCarthy at Catholic365

Prayers of Petition – Mark Belanger at Catholic Stand

Official Synodal Synthesis Reflects Division and Hostility on the Issue of the Liturgy – Zenit

The Belgian Bishops and the Fight for Pope Francis’ Legacy – Ed. Condon at The Pillar

Learning How To Pray for Vengeance – Mark Galli at Peripheral Vision

The Unvaccinated Have Won – Kennedy Hall at Crisis Magazine

Fall Prints: Houndstooth – Meghan Ashley Styling a Catholic Mōdê Blog

For More Outstanding Catholic News Links, Click Here – Tito Edwards at Big Pulpit

Tito Edwards Tito Edwards manages Catholic websites for the new evangelization that Pope John Paul II and then Pope Benedict XVI asked for in the third millennium. After a lifetime of living a nominal Catholic life, he reverted completely to his childhood faith that began on the eve of the funeral of Pope John Paul II. He publishes Big Pulpit, Catholic Stand, Ignitum Today, and The American Catholic.

Pope Francis presides over the Via Crucis torchlight procession at the ancient Colosseum on Good Friday, April 26, 2022, in Rome.

Pope Francis: His Life and Pontificate in 11 Scenes

‘I can read my life in light of Chapter 16 of the book of the prophet Ezekiel,’ wrote Pope Francis. ‘That text from Ezekiel teaches us ... how to feel shame — with all our history of wretchedness and sin, God remains faithful and raises us up. I feel this.’

