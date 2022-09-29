When Padre Pio Revealed a Prince of the Church Had Been Aborted, and More Great Links!
When Padre Pio Revealed a Prince of the Church Had Been Aborted – Mary O’Regan at Mary’s Blog
Did Jesus Contradict the Old Testament’s Prohibition on Drinking Blood? – Steve Ray at Defenders of the Catholic Faith
Ignoring the Poor Is a Damnable Sin – Monsignor Charles Pope at Community In Mission Blog
Mary: Terrible as an Army, Arrayed for Battle – Father Jerry Pokorsky at Catholic Culture
Shrines of Italy: Church of James the Less – Christopher McCarthy at Catholic365
Prayers of Petition – Mark Belanger at Catholic Stand
Official Synodal Synthesis Reflects Division and Hostility on the Issue of the Liturgy – Zenit
The Belgian Bishops and the Fight for Pope Francis’ Legacy – Ed. Condon at The Pillar
Learning How To Pray for Vengeance – Mark Galli at Peripheral Vision
The Unvaccinated Have Won – Kennedy Hall at Crisis Magazine
Fall Prints: Houndstooth – Meghan Ashley Styling a Catholic Mōdê Blog
