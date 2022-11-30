What Went Wrong With the Jesuits, Blessed Virgin Mary Allegedly Spotted in Sunset of Viral Photo Taken in Africa, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

The Jesuits: What Went Wrong – Francis X. Maier at The Catholic Thing

Blessed Virgin Mary Allegedly Spotted in Sunset of Viral Photo Taken in Africa – Jacqueline Burkepile at ChurchPOP

Catholic Social Teaching – Joe Tevington at Catholic Stand

All Young Catholics Should Watch These Inspiring Vocation Stories – J. P. Mauro at Aleteia

How to Defeat the Antichrist – Tim Staples at Catholic Answers Magazine

Our Lady of Walsingham Shrine: The Slipper Chapel at England’s Nazareth – John Paul Sonnen at Liturgical Arts Journal

The Not-so-Nice Origins and Meanings of the Word “Nice” – Monsignor Charles E. Pope at Community in Action Blog

Ambiguous Words Invite Bad Actions – Matthew R. Petrusek, Ph.D., at Word on Fire Blog

A Pardon Crucifix: Should Catholics Have One? – Matthew Chicoine at CatholicLink

Misusing the Sign of Jonah – Jimmy Akin’s Mysterious World

Footwear Choices for Your Holiday Kitchen – Meghan Ashley Styling, a Catholic Mōdê Blog

Pictures from This Year’s Sacred Liturgy Conference – Gregory DiPippo at New Liturgical Movement

For More Outstanding Catholic News Links, Click Here – Tito Edwards at Big Pulpit