What Went Wrong With the Jesuits, Blessed Virgin Mary Allegedly Spotted in Sunset of Viral Photo Taken in Africa, and More Great Links!

The Jesuits: What Went Wrong – Francis X. Maier at The Catholic Thing

Blessed Virgin Mary Allegedly Spotted in Sunset of Viral Photo Taken in Africa – Jacqueline Burkepile at ChurchPOP

Catholic Social Teaching – Joe Tevington at Catholic Stand

All Young Catholics Should Watch These Inspiring Vocation Stories – J. P. Mauro at Aleteia

How to Defeat the Antichrist – Tim Staples at Catholic Answers Magazine

Our Lady of Walsingham Shrine: The Slipper Chapel at England’s Nazareth – John Paul Sonnen at Liturgical Arts Journal

The Not-so-Nice Origins and Meanings of the Word “Nice” – Monsignor Charles E. Pope at Community in Action Blog

Ambiguous Words Invite Bad Actions – Matthew R. Petrusek, Ph.D., at Word on Fire Blog

A Pardon Crucifix: Should Catholics Have One? – Matthew Chicoine at CatholicLink

Misusing the Sign of Jonah – Jimmy Akin’s Mysterious World

Footwear Choices for Your Holiday Kitchen – Meghan Ashley Styling, a Catholic Mōdê Blog

Pictures from This Year’s Sacred Liturgy Conference – Gregory DiPippo at New Liturgical Movement

Tito Edwards Tito Edwards manages Catholic websites for the new evangelization that Pope John Paul II and then Pope Benedict XVI asked for in the third millennium. After a lifetime of living a nominal Catholic life, he reverted completely to his childhood faith that began on the eve of the funeral of Pope John Paul II. He publishes Big Pulpit, Catholic Stand, Ignitum Today, and The American Catholic.

