This Is Possibly the Most Spectacular Church Interior in Florence, Was St. Paul a Priest, and More Great Links!
The Best In Catholic Blogging
Possibly the Most Spectacular Church Interior in Florence: The Basilica of Sta. Croce – Shawn R. Tribe at Liturgical Arts Journal +1
Was Saint Paul a Priest? – Monsignor Charles Pope at Our Sunday Visitor +1
My Memories of the 100th Anniversary of Our Lady of Fatima - Francisco Ruffolo at Catholic Stand
Life After Roe for Pro-Lifers – J. Budziszewski, Ph.D., at The Underground Thomist
Definitive Book Inspires Readers: It’s Never too Late to Say “Yes” to God – Mary Beth Bracy at Ignitum Today
Rupert of Deutz on the Entrance to the Altar – Notkerus Balbulus at Canticum Salomonis
Why Society Depends on Strong Men with Anthony M. Esolen, Ph.D, Video Podcast – The Catholic Gentleman
What is the Interior Life – Father Jean-Bapiste Chautard at Tan·Direction
Virtuous and Vicious Acts: The Ethical Dilemma of an Abusive Marriage – Jenny duBay at Missio Dei
Patients as Research Subjects for Vax: Catholic Moral Considerations – Ralph A. Capone, M.D., at Catholic Stand
3.5% of a Group can Bring the Group Down, Turn It Around, or Take It Over - Fr. Z's Blog
A Catholic Mass Nightmare from the Church of Notre Dame in Hermitage, Illinois - David L. Gray
Should You Obey Your Superior or the Bible? – Father David J. Nix at Pilgrim Priest
Update: The Perfect White Sneaker – Meghan Ashley Styling. . . Catholic Mōdê Blog
It’s Not for the Pope to Change – Robert B. Greving, J.D., at Crisis Magazine
Want More Great Catholic News Links? Click Here! - Tito Edwards at Big Pulpit