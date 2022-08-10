Support the register

This Is Possibly the Most Spectacular Church Interior in Florence, Was St. Paul a Priest, and More Great Links!

Beautiful Interior Dome of a Church Photo (photo: Tito Edwards / Ulrike Leone from Pixabay / CC BY-NC-SA 4.0)
Possibly the Most Spectacular Church Interior in Florence: The Basilica of Sta. Croce – Shawn R. Tribe at Liturgical Arts Journal +1

Was Saint Paul a Priest? – Monsignor Charles Pope at Our Sunday Visitor +1

My Memories of the 100th Anniversary of Our Lady of Fatima - Francisco Ruffolo at Catholic Stand

Life After Roe for Pro-Lifers – J. Budziszewski, Ph.D., at The Underground Thomist

Definitive Book Inspires Readers: It’s Never too Late to Say “Yes” to God – Mary Beth Bracy at Ignitum Today

Rupert of Deutz on the Entrance to the Altar – Notkerus Balbulus at Canticum Salomonis

Why Society Depends on Strong Men with Anthony M. Esolen, Ph.D, Video Podcast – The Catholic Gentleman

What is the Interior Life – Father Jean-Bapiste Chautard at Tan·Direction

Virtuous and Vicious Acts: The Ethical Dilemma of an Abusive Marriage – Jenny duBay at Missio Dei

Patients as Research Subjects for Vax: Catholic Moral Considerations – Ralph A. Capone, M.D., at Catholic Stand

3.5% of a Group can Bring the Group Down, Turn It Around, or Take It Over - Fr. Z's Blog

A Catholic Mass Nightmare from the Church of Notre Dame in Hermitage, Illinois - David L. Gray

Should You Obey Your Superior or the Bible? – Father David J. Nix at Pilgrim Priest

Update: The Perfect White Sneaker – Meghan Ashley Styling. . . Catholic Mōdê Blog

It’s Not for the Pope to Change – Robert B. Greving, J.D., at Crisis Magazine

