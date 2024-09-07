Saul Alinsky and Archbishop Sheen Square Off on EWTN

One wrote a manifesto called Rules for Radicals. The other wrote titles such as Seven Pillars of Peace, The Divine Romance and Freedom Under God. Both were natives of Illinois. Both shaped generations with their diverging philosophies.

Beginning this weekend, both will square off on EWTN’s Saints vs. Scoundrels.

One is the self-professed radical Saul Alinsky (1909-1972), whose political theories inspired such leaders as community organizer-turned-president Barack Obama. The other was an Emmy Award-winning bishop whose insights reached millions of homes. His name was Fulton Sheen (1895-1979).

Alinsky is known for the infamous line, “If there is an afterlife, and I have anything to say about it, I will unreservedly choose to go to hell.” Alinsky came from an Orthodox Jewish home but largely considered himself an agnostic in life.

Sheen, forever quotable, suggested that “the world tells us to seek success, power, and money. God tells us to seek humility, service, and love.”

In creating Saints vs. Scoundrels, Benjamin Wiker pits influential figures throughout history through a dramatic format using actors and scenarios that compellingly reflect the ideologies of the figures in question. The goal of the series has always been to examine the impact and the difference it makes in accepting God or rejecting him. Wiker wrote the two-part episode “Archbishop Fulton J. Sheen vs. Saul Alinsky.”

The first episode, airing Sunday, Sept. 8 at 6:30 p.m. Eastern, begins with Sheen presenting one of his Life Is Worth Living television shows. When he finishes, it is revealed Sheen is not on his television studio set, but in the office of one Dr. Fisher. Only one audience member is present: Saul Alinsky. Sheen and Alinsky become engrossed in sorting out many of Alinsky’s controversial comments, with Sheen attempting to better understand Alinsky’s philosophy. The more Sheen hears, the more he worries something else is at play behind Alinsky’s desire to help the poor. The episode ends when Alinsky steps out for a break, and Archbishop Sheen contemplates what his next step will be.

Sheen vs. Alinsky (Photo: EWTN)





The second episode will air on Sept. 15, with Alinsky and Sheen continuing their conversation. Sheen now discovers what is really motivating Alinsky and why all his efforts to help the poor will only lead to more misery for all. Alinsky is driven by hatred, but only love has the power to heal and bring peace. When Sheen offers Alinsky this love in the form of conversion to Christ, Alinsky cowers and flees, rejecting the call to repentance.

Sheen returns to his television show speaking on the topic of suffering. Alinsky returns, having forgotten his hat. He stops, listening to Archbishop Sheen speak on the Christian meaning of suffering.

LEARN MORE

For more, visit the Saints vs. Scoundrels page on EWTN.com.







