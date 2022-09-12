Support the register

National Catholic Register News https://www.ncregister.com/blog/powerful-confession-by-st-gemma-galgani-ornamental-and-polychrome-marble-altars-and-more-great-links

Print issue
Subscribe to our Print Edition

Powerful ‘Confession’ by St. Gemma Galgani, Ornamental and Polychrome Marble Altars, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

Church Confessional Photo
Church Confessional Photo (photo: Tito Edwards / Peter H from Pixabay / CC BY-NC-SA 4.0)
Tito Edwards Blogs

Powerful “Confession” by Saint Gemma Galgani Printed by Sophia Press – Mary Beth Bracy at Ignitum Today +1

Ornamental, Polychrome Marble Altars of the 17th and 18th Centuries – Shawn R. Tribe at Liturgical Arts Journal +1

Discovering Silence: Five Ways To Withdraw From Digital Noise – Sister Nancy Usselmann at Our Sunday Visitor

Celebrating Latter Marymass, the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary – Michael P. Foley at New Liturgical Movement

The Fascinating AMC Series Better Call Saul – Joe Tevington at Catholic Stand

What Happened To the Other Half of the Colosseum? – Daniel Esparza at Aleteia

Around the World; Song of the Week – Anthony M. Esolen, Ph.D., at Word & Song

Grown Up Surf and Turf Hot Dogs – Emily Malloy at Theology of Home Blog

The Coming Population Implosion – Philip Lawler at Catholic Culture

MTD: Murderous Tyrannical Destruction – Father Dwight Longenecker

“Abuse of Power and Murder of Souls” – Michael Charlier via Rorate Cæli

Want More Great Catholic News Links? Click Here! - Tito Edwards at Big Pulpit

Tito Edwards

Tito Edwards Tito Edwards manages Catholic websites for the new evangelization that Pope John Paul II and then Pope Benedict XVI asked for in the third millennium. After a lifetime of living a nominal Catholic life, he reverted completely to his childhood faith that began on the eve of the funeral of Pope John Paul II. He publishes Big Pulpit, Catholic Stand, Ignitum Today, and The American Catholic.

Trending

Subscription Options

  • Subscriber Service CenterAlready a subscriber? Renew or manage your subscription here.

  • SubscribeStart your Register subscription today.

    Subscribe Now

  • Sign up for 6 Free IssuesTry us out with a free trial subscription.

    Order Now

  • Give a Gift SubscriptionBless friends, family or clergy with a gift of the Register.

    Order Now

  • Order Bulk SubscriptionsGet a discount on 6 or more copies sent to your parish, organization or school.

    Order Now

  • Sign-up for E-NewsletterGet Register Updates sent daily or weeklyto your inbox.

    Sign Up