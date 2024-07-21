Support the register

National Catholic Register News https://www.ncregister.com/blog/nec-jonathan-roumie-talk

Print issue
Subscribe to our Print Edition

WATCH: Jonathan Roumie Reads the Bread of Life Discourse

Plus, see the T-shirt everyone is talking about.

Catholic actor Jonathan Roumie addresses the National Eucharistic Congress on July 20.
Catholic actor Jonathan Roumie addresses the National Eucharistic Congress on July 20. (photo: EWTN)
Blogs

 

Trending

Subscription Options

  • Subscriber Service CenterAlready a subscriber? Renew or manage your subscription here.

  • Subscribe and Save HALF OFF!Start your Register subscription today.

    Subscribe Now

  • Give a Gift SubscriptionBless friends, family or clergy with a gift of the Register.

    Order Now

  • Order Bulk SubscriptionsGet a discount on 6 or more copies sent to your parish, organization or school.

    Order Now

  • Sign-up for E-NewsletterGet Register Updates sent daily or weeklyto your inbox.

    Sign Up