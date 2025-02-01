From Noise to Grace: My Encounter With God in Silence

Recently, I had the unique opportunity to experience a men’s silent retreat at the Carmelite Monastery in Alhambra, California. It was an irreplaceable spiritual exercise — a profound encounter with God that left me challenged, more at peace and spiritually rejuvenated. It’s an opportunity I would invite my readers to experience as well.





A Mountaintop Experience

A silent retreat is often likened to a mountaintop experience, where one can deeply and profoundly encounter God. In the Scriptures, the mountain is symbolic of that quiet place where God speaks and reveals his face. Think of Moses receiving the Ten Commandments, the Transfiguration at Mount Tabor, or the Sermon on the Mount, where Jesus unveils his new law. These moments were all pivotal points of divine revelation. The silent retreat serves as a contemporary version of these sacred encounters, inviting us to ascend spiritually and meet God where he is waiting for us.

What struck me most about the retreat was its cosmopolitan nature. The silence and spiritual disciplines were not reserved for the elite or the erudite; it was an experience that spoke to all. We had men of all ages and backgrounds attending. My young roommate, for instance, was preparing spiritually before proposing to his fiancée. On the other side of the convent was an elderly man with a cane, praying quietly in the St. Thérèse rose garden. Some men had tattoos covering their bodies, while others were clean-shaven and dressed in business attire. Every race, age and walk of life was represented. It was a powerful reminder of the universality of the human thirst for God and our innate desire to hear his voice, to change and to grow.





Disconnect to Reconnect

Upon arrival at the retreat, the Carmelite sisters handed each of us a basket and invited us to drop our cell phones in it, symbolically inviting us to disconnect from the outside world. In today’s fast-paced, noise-filled society, such an invitation is both radical and necessary. As someone who spent five years working at Franciscan University’s Study Abroad program in Gaming, Austria — a former Carthusian monastery founded in 1330 — I have come to appreciate the immense value of silence. The Carthusians, known for their vow of silence, understand that in stillness, God speaks.

St. John of the Cross teaches: “The Father spoke one Word which was his Son, and this Word he always speaks in eternal silence, and in silence must It be heard by the soul.” This resonates profoundly with my retreat experience. In silence, God often invites us to unload our burdens and frustrations. He reminds us of his faithfulness, nudging us gently toward greater trust, thanksgiving and peace — even if we do not hear his voice audibly or receive a clear set of instructions.





Learning to Listen

A significant part of the retreat was learning how to listen — not just with our ears but with our hearts. The Rule of St. Benedict, which has guided monastic life for centuries, begins with a single powerful word: “Listen.” This simple yet profound command is a reminder that spiritual growth begins with a posture of receptivity, openness and attentiveness to God’s presence and voice. The whole environment of a silent retreat is conducive to this type of sacred silence.

Throughout the retreat, this listening took many forms. We listened to God’s word through Scripture, Mass readings and prayers that permeated the day. The Retreat Master’s guided sessions provided deeper reflections that resonated with our personal journeys. Books from the monastery’s library offered wisdom from saints, mystics and theologians, all inviting us to hear God’s whispers in new and transformative ways. Even the quiet, beautiful paths of the retreat house gardens became sacred spaces where the rustling leaves and the chirping of birds reminded us to slow down and go deeper in contemplation.

Listening in this context goes beyond the passive act of hearing; it becomes an active, engaged stance toward life. Cardinal Robert Sarah writes, “Silence is not an absence but a presence. It is the manifestation of a stillness, a serenity that allows God to speak.” Silence becomes a rich and fertile soil where the Word of God can take root. Similarly, one of the Desert Fathers remarked, “A man who loves silence loves God, because silence is like God.” This deep silence is not a void but a space filled with divine presence.





A Call to Spiritual Renewal

Everyone capable of undertaking a silent retreat should consider weaving it into their yearly spiritual disciplines. It is a powerful way to drown out the noise of the world and ascend the mountaintop. Through guided sessions, unplugging from the noise of daily life, worship in the liturgy and engaging with devotionals, the retreat becomes a powerhouse of spiritual renewal. It is an opportunity to reprioritize your life, delve deeper into prayer and hear God’s voice inviting us to deeper conversion.

The silent retreat was more than just a weekend getaway. It was an encounter with the Divine that left an indelible mark on my soul. If you are looking to deepen your relationship with God and seek a moment of peace and clarity, I wholeheartedly encourage you to consider such a retreat. In the silence, you might hear the voice of God.