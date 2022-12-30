Support the register

A Reasonable Argument for the Existence of Purgatory, the Suspected Meaning of ‘The Twelve Days of Christmas,’ and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

Tealights Purgatory Photo
Tealights Purgatory Photo (photo: Tito Edwards / Ri Butov from Pixabay / CC BY-NC-SA 4.0)
A Reasonable Argument for the Existence of Purgatory – Gene Van Son at Catholic Stand

The Suspected Meaning of the “12 Days of Christmas,” a Catholic Legend – Claudine Macalisang at ChurchPOP

Popular Book Shows How “Holy Ambition” in Ordinary Life Leads to Heroic Virtue – Mary Beth Bracy at Catholic365

Humbling Oneself – Chantal LaFortune at Missio Dei

Newman and Augustine on the Meaning of Christmas – Russell Shaw at Aleteia

Why is Saint Jude Portrayed with an Image of Jesus in His Hands? – Get Fed™

The True Presents of Christmas – Julie Machado at Ignitum Today

Saint Nicholas is Coming to Town: The Real Story – Christopher B. Warner at The Catholic World Report

Eucharistic Miracle of Eten – Blessed Carlo Acutis Podcast

And Who Were The Shepherds? – Michael H. Brown at Spirit Daily Blog

Christmas Eve with the Von Trapp Family – Maria Augusta Von Trapp at Catholic Exchange

Christ Was Really Born on December 25 – Taylor Marshall, Ph.D., via The Splendor of the Church Blog

For More Ineluctable Catholic News Links, Click Here – Tito Edwards at Big Pulpit

Tito Edwards

Tito Edwards Tito Edwards manages Catholic websites for the new evangelization that Pope John Paul II and then Pope Benedict XVI asked for in the third millennium. After a lifetime of living a nominal Catholic life, he reverted completely to his childhood faith that began on the eve of the funeral of Pope John Paul II. He publishes Big Pulpit, Catholic Stand, Ignitum Today, and The American Catholic.

