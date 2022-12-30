A Reasonable Argument for the Existence of Purgatory, the Suspected Meaning of ‘The Twelve Days of Christmas,’ and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

A Reasonable Argument for the Existence of Purgatory – Gene Van Son at Catholic Stand

The Suspected Meaning of the “12 Days of Christmas,” a Catholic Legend – Claudine Macalisang at ChurchPOP

Popular Book Shows How “Holy Ambition” in Ordinary Life Leads to Heroic Virtue – Mary Beth Bracy at Catholic365

Humbling Oneself – Chantal LaFortune at Missio Dei

Newman and Augustine on the Meaning of Christmas – Russell Shaw at Aleteia

Why is Saint Jude Portrayed with an Image of Jesus in His Hands? – Get Fed™

The True Presents of Christmas – Julie Machado at Ignitum Today

Saint Nicholas is Coming to Town: The Real Story – Christopher B. Warner at The Catholic World Report

Eucharistic Miracle of Eten – Blessed Carlo Acutis Podcast

And Who Were The Shepherds? – Michael H. Brown at Spirit Daily Blog

Christmas Eve with the Von Trapp Family – Maria Augusta Von Trapp at Catholic Exchange

Christ Was Really Born on December 25 – Taylor Marshall, Ph.D., via The Splendor of the Church Blog

