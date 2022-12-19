Support the register

US Media Unveils Alleged Million-Dollar Fraud at Vatican Museums, What Is the San Damiano Cross, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

US Media Unveils Alleged Million-Dollar Fraud at Vatican Museums – Zenit

What is the “San Damiano Cross”? - Get Fed™

Catholic Novena Prayer to Saint Jude for a Hopeless Situation – Philip Kosloski at Aleteia

A Papal Mantum of Pope Benedict XV – Shawn R. Tribe at Liturgical Arts Journal

Turning Points: Saint Thomas More – Russell Shaw at Our Sunday Visitor

Intention and Representation: The Case of Thomas Aquinas – João Pinheiro da Silva at Thomistica

I’m Thinking This Church Doesn’t Want You to Kneel While Receiving – Matthew Archbold at Creative Minority Report

The ‘New Paradigm’ Can’t Deliver – Father Timothy V. Vaverek at The Catholic Thing

Summa Contra Andrea Cionci, Plan B, and the Ratzinger Code – Steven O’Reilly at Roma Locuta Est

Patterned Tights: Your New Best Holidays Friend – Meghan Ashley Styling, a Catholic Mōdê Blog

Authority and Submission in Marriage, Done Right – Nancy M. Cross at Catholic Answers Magazine

Enjoying These News Links? Click Here for More! – Tito Edwards at Big Pulpit

Tito Edwards

Tito Edwards Tito Edwards manages Catholic websites for the new evangelization that Pope John Paul II and then Pope Benedict XVI asked for in the third millennium. After a lifetime of living a nominal Catholic life, he reverted completely to his childhood faith that began on the eve of the funeral of Pope John Paul II. He publishes Big Pulpit, Catholic Stand, Ignitum Today, and The American Catholic.

