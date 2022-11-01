Support the register

7 Ways to Better Engage the Mind and Heart While Praying the Rosary, From Protestant Pastor to a Married Catholic Priest, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

Seven Ways to Better Engage the Mind and Heart While Praying the Rosary - Catholic365

Father Stuart King, from Protestant Pastor to a Married Catholic Priest - David L. Gray

Eucharistic Living in College – Newman Society Blog

How Catholics Read and Interpret Scripture; Plus Video – Matthew Leonard, et al.

Inside the Hidden Monastic Life of France’s Jelly-Making Benedictine Monks – Côme Besse at ChurchPOP

Correcting Misinformation about the Infallible Magisterium – James Harris at Catholic Stand

Benedict XVI’s Right, Council “of the Media” Still Winning Over the Real Council – Sandro Magister at Settimo Cielo

Synodality for Steubenville. . .Why Not? – Regis Martin at Crisis Magazine

“To the Illustrious Assassins of Our Holy Liturgy”: Monsignor Domenico Celada, 1969 – Peter A. Kwasniewski, Ph.D., at New Liturgical Movement

What Steubenville-Columbus Diocesan Merger May Mean for Future of Church in America – Editorial Board at Our Sunday Visitor

Transsexual Relativism – Brad Miner at The Catholic Thing

Tito Edwards Tito Edwards manages Catholic websites for the new evangelization that Pope John Paul II and then Pope Benedict XVI asked for in the third millennium. After a lifetime of living a nominal Catholic life, he reverted completely to his childhood faith that began on the eve of the funeral of Pope John Paul II. He publishes Big Pulpit, Catholic Stand, Ignitum Today, and The American Catholic.

