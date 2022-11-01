7 Ways to Better Engage the Mind and Heart While Praying the Rosary, From Protestant Pastor to a Married Catholic Priest, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

Seven Ways to Better Engage the Mind and Heart While Praying the Rosary - Catholic365

Father Stuart King, from Protestant Pastor to a Married Catholic Priest - David L. Gray

Eucharistic Living in College – Newman Society Blog

How Catholics Read and Interpret Scripture; Plus Video – Matthew Leonard, et al.

Inside the Hidden Monastic Life of France’s Jelly-Making Benedictine Monks – Côme Besse at ChurchPOP

Correcting Misinformation about the Infallible Magisterium – James Harris at Catholic Stand

Benedict XVI’s Right, Council “of the Media” Still Winning Over the Real Council – Sandro Magister at Settimo Cielo

Synodality for Steubenville. . .Why Not? – Regis Martin at Crisis Magazine

“To the Illustrious Assassins of Our Holy Liturgy”: Monsignor Domenico Celada, 1969 – Peter A. Kwasniewski, Ph.D., at New Liturgical Movement

What Steubenville-Columbus Diocesan Merger May Mean for Future of Church in America – Editorial Board at Our Sunday Visitor

Transsexual Relativism – Brad Miner at The Catholic Thing

