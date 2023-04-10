Support the register

National Catholic Register News https://www.ncregister.com/blog/2023-benedict-leadership-award

Print issue
Subscribe to our Print Edition

Religious-Freedom Advocate Nina Shea: ‘Ora et Labora’ Needed to Address Persecution Worldwide

The 2023 Benedict Leadership Award was presented to the director of the Center for Religious Freedom at the Hudson Institute last month at Belmont Abbey College.

The 2023 Benedict Leadership Award was presented to Nina Shea, director of the Center for Religious Freedom at the Hudson Institute, March 30 at Belmont Abbey College.
The 2023 Benedict Leadership Award was presented to Nina Shea, director of the Center for Religious Freedom at the Hudson Institute, March 30 at Belmont Abbey College. (photo: Belmont Abbey College)
Register Staff Blogs

The 2023 Benedict Leadership Award was presented to Nina Shea, director of the Center for Religious Freedom at the Hudson Institute, March 30 at Belmont Abbey College.

In her acceptance speech, she said: “St. Benedict saved Western civilization. … We need him again. The world is feeling the threat of another dark age.”

She continued, “Pope John Paul observed that the 20th century saw more Christian martyrs than all the other centuries combined. And it seems like the first quarter of the 21st century is continuing this pattern.”

360 million Christians are persecuted today around the world on all continents, according to Open Doors,” she underscored.  

She proceeded to highlight such persecution, from Finland to Mexico, in addition to crimes against pro-life pregnancy centers and churches in the United States.

She underscored how religious freedom is “central to our heritage, culture and history,” mentioning U.S. President Ronald Reagan’s efforts with Pope St. John Paul II to end the Cold War.

She also emphasized the plight of the Uyghurs and others, including in China.

But she also discussed the place of practical, prayerful work, encouraging all people of goodwill to ora et labora (pray and work) and called attention to the effort of GlobalPrayerforChina.org and asked that people contact their representatives and senators about current religious-freedom legislation. 

“… how important it is to safeguard the fundamental right to freedom of religion and freedom of conscience, as the cornerstones of the structure of human rights and the foundation of every truly free society.” Pope John Paul II at the United Nations, 1995

 

 

 

 

 

 

Parishioners attend a Mass offered by Nicaraguan Cardinal Leopoldo Brenes (out of frame) at the Metropolitan Cathedral in Managua, Nicaragua, on Feb. 12. Cardinal Brenes asked for prayers for Bishop Rolando Álvarez, who was sentenced to 26 years in prison on Feb. 10 after refusing to go to the United States with released opponents who were expelled from the country.

Nicaragua: Faith During Persecution (Feb. 18)

Eight Nicaraguan priests who were expelled from their country by the Ortega regime celebrated Mass for first time in six months last weekend at a small chapel in Washington, DC. The Register’s senior editor, Joan Frawley Desmond, who has covered this story of faith in the face of persecution, joins us on Register Radio along with Register columnist Andrea Picciotti Bayer, who covers religious liberty issue worldwide.

Jeanette De Melo Register Radio

Trending

Subscription Options

  • Subscriber Service CenterAlready a subscriber? Renew or manage your subscription here.

  • SubscribeStart your Register subscription today.

    Subscribe Now

  • Sign up for 6 Free IssuesTry us out with a free trial subscription.

    Order Now

  • Give a Gift SubscriptionBless friends, family or clergy with a gift of the Register.

    Order Now

  • Order Bulk SubscriptionsGet a discount on 6 or more copies sent to your parish, organization or school.

    Order Now

  • Sign-up for E-NewsletterGet Register Updates sent daily or weeklyto your inbox.

    Sign Up