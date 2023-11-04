Support the register

Participants in the first general ordinary assembly of the Synod on Synodality speak to the media Oct. 26 at the Vatican. (photo: Daniel Ibáñez / CNA)

Synod on Synodality 2023: What to Make of the Summary Report? (Nov. 4)

The month-long meeting of Catholics at the Vatican known as the Synod on Synodality ended last weekend with the issuing of the synod’s synthesis report. The report marking the close of this assembly didn’t actually draw many conclusions, so what was the result of this gathering? What’s next? And why should it matter for Catholics in the pews? To provide some answers to these questions, and to give some perspective from the ground in Rome, we are joined by the Register’s Senior Editor Jonathan Liedl.

