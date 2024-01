More than 20,000 young people gathered in St. Louis the first week of January for the SEEK24 conference. Within that crowd were 450 seminarians and at least 500 priests, who heard more than 3,000 confessions in two hours — a wonderful way to start a New Year. CNA’s Jonah McKeown was on the ground. He joins us with highlights. Then we gear up for March for Life 2024 with Prudence Robertson, host of EWTN Pro-Life Weekly.