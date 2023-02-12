Shannon Mullen and Jonathan Liedl (Feb. 11)

The Register has a new editor in chief. EWTN announced last month that Shannon Mullen will lead the 95-year-old National Catholic Register. Shannon joins us to talk about his dedication to journalism and his mission in Catholic media. Jeanette and Matthew also talk with Register Senior Editor Jonathan Liedl about the highlights of his recent pilgrimage to the Holy Land and the ongoing strife in the region. And finally, we take another look at conflicting concepts of synod that continue to cause tension in the Church.