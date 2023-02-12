Support the register

National Catholic Register News https://www.ncregister.com/audio/register-radio-feb-11-2023-253l4u1m

Print issue
Subscribe to our Print Edition
National Catholic Register editor in chief Shannon Mullen
National Catholic Register editor in chief Shannon Mullen (photo: EWTN News)

Shannon Mullen and Jonathan Liedl (Feb. 11)

The Register has a new editor in chief. EWTN announced last month that Shannon Mullen will lead the 95-year-old National Catholic Register. Shannon joins us to talk about his dedication to journalism and his mission in Catholic media. Jeanette and Matthew also talk with Register Senior Editor Jonathan Liedl about the highlights of his recent pilgrimage to the Holy Land and the ongoing strife in the region. And finally, we take another look at conflicting concepts of synod that continue to cause tension in the Church.

Jeanette De Melo Register Radio
Shannon Mullen, Editor-in-Chief of CNA

Meet CNA’s New Editor-in-Chief, Shannon Mullen (July 31)

A new era has begun at the Catholic News Agency even as the news cycle continues to bring challenging stories both inside the Church and around the world. This week on Register Radio, we get to know Shannon Mullen, the new editor-in-chief of CNA. And then, we are joined by the Register’s Washington Correspondent, Lauretta Brown, to catch up on the latest pro-life news from the nation’s capital.

Jeanette De Melo Register Radio
Shannon Mullen, Editor-in-Chief of Catholic News Agency.

EWTN’s Catholic News Agency Names Shannon Mullen as Editor-in-Chief

“As a young newspaper reporter, I drew great inspiration from Pope John Paul II’s annual remarks on World Communications Day,” Mullen said adding, “He emphasized that even those in the secular media could serve as apostles in the cause of human dignity, justice and the pursuit of truth."

Catholic News Agency Nation

Trending

Subscription Options

  • Subscriber Service CenterAlready a subscriber? Renew or manage your subscription here.

  • SubscribeStart your Register subscription today.

    Subscribe Now

  • Sign up for 6 Free IssuesTry us out with a free trial subscription.

    Order Now

  • Give a Gift SubscriptionBless friends, family or clergy with a gift of the Register.

    Order Now

  • Order Bulk SubscriptionsGet a discount on 6 or more copies sent to your parish, organization or school.

    Order Now

  • Sign-up for E-NewsletterGet Register Updates sent daily or weeklyto your inbox.

    Sign Up