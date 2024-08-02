Religious Vocations and Educational Debt /ACI Africa at 5 Years

High rates of U.S. student loan debt is not without effect on the Catholic Church. A new CARA study exposes the challenges debt poses to those discerning religious vocations. Our guest Father Scott Bahrke explains how the Labouré Society helped him pay his loans and act on his priestly call. Then we look to Africa, where vocations are booming as ACI Africa celebrates its fifth year. ACI Africa’s editor-in-chief, Father Don Bosco Onyalla, joins us.