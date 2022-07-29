Colm Flynn on the Papal Trip to Canada (July 30)

Pope Francis was in Canada this week on what he has called a ‘penitential pilgrimage.’ His aim was to address the harms suffered by Indigenous individuals and communities in Canada. The papal trip had three main stops: first Edmonton in the west, then Quebec City in the east (for the Pope to meet Prime Minister Justin Trudeau) and, finally, a visit to the remote Baffin Island community of Iqaluit, in the far north. EWTN News was able to travel with the papal press corps during the trip, and the Register provided a special report from Edmonton by Colm Flynn just before the Holy Father touched down in North America. Colm Flynn joins us here with his story.