Stephen Colbert Co-Narrates Pope Francis’ New Audiobook Memoir

The Catholic late-night talk-show host and comedian Stephen Colbert is one of the narrators for the English audiobook version of Pope Francis’ autobiography, which comes out on Tuesday, March 19.

Francis’ book, titled Life: My Story Through History, documents the most significant moments of the Pontiff’s life from his childhood until the present day. The publisher, HarperCollins, lists The Late Show with Stephen Colbert host, along with Franciscan Father John Quigley, as the narrators for the English-language audiobook version of the autobiography.

The book discusses Francis’ upbringing, his time in the seminary, and his service as a priest, bishop and, ultimately, pope. It does not shy away from the controversial elements of his papacy but rather addresses his detractors and defends his efforts to make the Church more pastoral.

Colbert, who has been outspoken about his Catholic faith throughout his career, has frequently expressed his affinity for Francis’ papacy, such as saying on his show in 2015 that he is “a total Francis fanboy.” When the Pontiff visited the United States that year, Colbert dedicated a small portion of his show to discussing papal infallibility, the Second Vatican Council and apostolic succession.

Despite his Catholic faith, Colbert has diverged from Church teaching on some issues, such as homosexuality and abortion.