Military Archbishop on Veterans Day: Pray for Our Veterans

In recognition of Veterans Day, Archbishop Timothy Broglio of the Archdiocese for the Military Services, USA, is calling for prayers for the servicemen and serivcewomen who have fought to defend the United States.

“They risk their lives, sacrifice time with family and friends, set aside jobs, and often suffer the effects of their service into old age. Today we pause to thank them, to say a prayer for them, and to recognize their commitment to our freedom,” the Nov. 9 statement from Archbishop Broglio said.

Archbishop Broglio is the current president of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops. He has been the archbishop of the Archdiocese for the Military Services, USA, since 2008.

“In an age when the focus is always on the idol in the mirror, they raise their right hands to defend the Constitution, undergo training, keep watch, and risk everything for us. Please stop today, remember, and say a prayer for our veterans,” Archbishop Broglio continued.

The archbishop called on Americans to remember those who continually suffer from the effects of war-inflicted wounds, whether mentally or physically. “They carry the reminders of their commitment and their past with them always. We ask the Lord to give them consolation and healing,” he said.

Archbishop Broglio also said that Veterans Day is an occasion to remember the family members who have lost loved ones in war or who currently are supporting a disabled veteran.

“We pray and offer them our support,” he said.

Noting that Nov. 11 is the date that World War I ended, Archbishop Broglio pointed out that Pope Benedict XV called that war a “useless slaughter.”

“War results from the failure of dialogue and announces the last resort. Unfortunately, it is still the reality for millions of people in our world today,” he said.

Archbishop Broglio pointed to the war-stricken territories of Ukraine, the Holy Land, Syria, and Africa as examples.

The United States military has several installations across the world, including in Japan, Turkey, South Korea, Germany, Singapore, and Greece, among others.

According to Axios, there are currently more than 45,000 U.S. troops and contractors in different countries across the Middle East alone.

On Saturday morning, Archbishop Broglio was scheduled to lead an online rosary at 7:45 a.m. EST on the YouTube channel Many Hail Marys at a Time.

“What better way to start Veterans Day than to kneel and pray the rosary, invoking the intercession of Mary, the Mother of God?” the archdiocese said in a statement.