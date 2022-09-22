Support the register

National Catholic Register News https://www.ncregister.com/cna/blessed-sacrament-found-intact-in-tabernacle-of-church-burned-by-armed-men-in-cameroon

Print issue
Subscribe to our Print Edition

Blessed Sacrament Found Intact in Tabernacle of Church Burned by Armed Men in Cameroon

After opening the tabernacle, the prelate genuflects and proceeds to remove the ciborium containing the consecrated Hosts from the tabernacle.

In a video released Sept. 21 by Aid to the Church in Need (ACN), Fondong is seen entering the burned-out church and making his way through the rubble until he reaches the tabernacle, placed on a wall next to a cross.
In a video released Sept. 21 by Aid to the Church in Need (ACN), Fondong is seen entering the burned-out church and making his way through the rubble until he reaches the tabernacle, placed on a wall next to a cross. (photo: Unsplash)
CNA/ACI Prensa World

In the aftermath of the fire that gutted a church in Cameroon, Bishop Aloysius Fondong of the Diocese of Mamfé entered the ruins to retrieve the Blessed Sacrament and found the sacred Hosts and the ciborium containing them to be intact.

On the night of Sept. 16, armed men set fire to St. Mary’s church in the town of Nchang, located in the Diocese of Mamfé, and kidnapped five priests, a nun, and three lay people.

In a video released Sept. 21 by Aid to the Church in Need (ACN), Bishop Fondong is seen entering the burned-out church and making his way through the rubble until he reaches the tabernacle, placed on a wall next to a cross.

After opening the tabernacle, the prelate genuflects and proceeds to remove the ciborium containing the consecrated Hosts from the tabernacle.

“What happened is abominable. They are testing the patience of God,” the bishop said, according to a tweet from ACN.

A Vatican News article said that Radio Evangelium of the Diocese of Mamfé reported that some 60 armed men attacked the Catholic community in Nchang the night of Sept. 16 and kidnapped five priests, a nun, a cook, a catechist, and a 15-year-old girl living with the nuns.

According to the Vatican news agency Fides, the archbishop of Bamenda, Andrew Nkea Fuanya, said that the kidnappers have demanded a ransom. The prelate commented that there are groups that see the Church as an “easy target to make money.”

Bishop George Nkuo of Kumbo, Cameroon, leads a march for peace in Cameroon, Father Gaston Yuven Vershiyi, Deacon Doh Lawrence, and Bishop George Nkuo of Kumbo Cameroon travels with his Mass kit to celebrate Mass.

Cameroon’s Conflict: A Report From the Ground

NEWS ANALYSIS: Correspondent Emmanuel Patrick Ayuni Tan, who lost a nephew in the conflict last month, reports on growing internecine battles that are causing great hardship to the nation's civilian population

Emmanuel Patrick Ayuni Tan World
L to R: Archbishop Coakley and Bishops Conley and Wall enjoy God’s creation along ‘The Way.’ | Diocese of Lincoln

Hooked on the Camino de Santiago (Sept. 24)

‘Hooked on the Camino’ — that’s how one bishop described his fifth pilgrimage on the ancient way of St. James. Recently, three U.S. bishops traveled the Camino de Santiago together for two and half weeks. They shared their pilgrimage experience with the National Catholic Register’s Senior Editor Jonathan Liedl.

Jeanette De Melo Register Radio

Trending

Subscription Options

  • Subscriber Service CenterAlready a subscriber? Renew or manage your subscription here.

  • SubscribeStart your Register subscription today.

    Subscribe Now

  • Sign up for 6 Free IssuesTry us out with a free trial subscription.

    Order Now

  • Give a Gift SubscriptionBless friends, family or clergy with a gift of the Register.

    Order Now

  • Order Bulk SubscriptionsGet a discount on 6 or more copies sent to your parish, organization or school.

    Order Now

  • Sign-up for E-NewsletterGet Register Updates sent daily or weeklyto your inbox.

    Sign Up