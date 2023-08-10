Witchcraft and Marriage Didn’t Mix for Tom Brady

If you think witchcraft is a good idea, you might also think this is a good reason to divorce: “Sometimes you grow together; sometimes you grow apart.”

That was the excuse from supermodel Gisele Bündchen to a Vanity Fair reporter explaining why she ended 13 years of marriage to Tom Brady, the greatest NFL quarterback of all time. The couple had married Feb. 26, 2009, in a Catholic ceremony in Santa Monica, California, and have two children together.

When a beautiful power couple live out their love story before an adoring public for more than a decade, they become Pied Pipers of romance. But among Catholics, a 13-year marriage with two children awash in privilege but ending due to different growth patterns should sadden us.

Wealth and fame easily overshadow God and religion without intentional effort to overcome the world’s pull into selfishness. Sacrifice, prayer and openness to the marital graces is the way to get through hard times to keep the unbreakable bond of a sacramental marriage strong.

I came across Gisele’s shallow excuse through Christian media decrying the selfishness of her reasoning. She also said, “As time goes by, we realize that we just wanted different things, and now we have a choice to make.”

What do you think their two children wish for?

Despite the fairytale romance image, back in 2019, I had an ominous feeling about the couple’s future. Brady admitted glibly to CBS that he credited his 2019 Superbowl win with the Patriots beating the Rams 13-3 to witchcraft. His wife had been directing his participation in it. Having interviewed many exorcists warning that anything occult was from the devil, I knew there would be trouble ahead. We don’t know how the devil will play his cards, but when he is the dealer, he ultimately works toward the demise of those involved.

In all, Brady had 10 Super Bowl appearances and seven victories, some of those before getting together with Gisele, but witchcraft become a part of his pregame rituals.

“I have these little special stones and healing stones and protection stones, and she has me wear a necklace and take these drops she makes and say all these mantras,” Brady told CBS.

“At first, I was like, ‘this is kind of crazy,’” Brady said. “And then, about four years ago, we were playing the Seahawks and she said, ‘You better listen to me: This is your year, but this is all the things you're going to have to do to win,” and I did all those things, and by God, you know, it worked.” Except, the occult is not “by God” but opposed to him.

After that 28-24 win over the Seahawks in Super Bowl XLIX, Brady was completely on board, believing Gisele had an ability to see the future predicting both good years and bad years. She told him he had a chance to win in 2019, but he would need to listen to her instructions. After the Patriots Superbowl win, Brady shared: “Right after the game, she said, ‘See, I did a lot of work. You do your work. I do mine.’ She said, ‘You're lucky you married a witch; I’m just a good witch.’”

In the article, Exorcist Warns: Wicca Promises Freedom, Delivers Shackles, I reported that although witchcraft has become chic, exorcists call it demonic, often witnessing the aftermath with oppression or possession. In a previous interview, exorcist Father Vincent Lampert explained that using the power of the devil is not something humans can ultimately control because the devil ends up using them for his own purposes.

“You are becoming indebted by calling on power not from God and establishing a relationship with that power,” according to another exorcist I spoke with previously. “If you ask a favor, these spirits don’t want to help you in the long run. If you think they do, you are fooling yourself.”

According to him, the idea that we can cast spells is the devil’s way of seducing people into relationships with him.

“Once these demonic powers are in a relationship with you, you have to go through a great level of spiritual battle to be free. They are not going to let you go,” he said. “Evil is not concerned about your freedom. It wants control. It is God who wants you to have true freedom.”

Both Tom Brady and Gisele were raised Catholic but lost their way by calling on a power not of God. It breaks the First Commandment, “I am the Lord thy God; thou shalt not have false gods before me.”

Surely it is heartbreaking for their Catholic families. Tom Brady Sr. has spoken publicly about his love of his Catholic faith.

So, should we connect the dots between witchcraft and divorce? We don’t know the inside story of anyone’s relationships, but we do know that God saves and the devil destroys. “Our help is in the name of the LORD, who made heaven and earth” (Psalms 124:8). God’s plan for marriage is not divorce but that spouses persevere and help each other to heaven (not necessarily to the Superbowl).

While celebrities fall to the world, rather than be entertained by it, we should pray for them. Sadly, their examples are far-reaching. But so are our prayers.