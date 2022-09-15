Support the register

St. Augustine on the Only Way to Control the Sexual Appetite, A Masterpiece That Took 500 Years to Finish, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

Saint Augustine on the Only Way to Control the Sexual Appetite – Mary O’Regan at Mary’s Blog +1

A Masterpiece That Took 500 Years To Finish: The Ark of Saint Dominic – Daniel Esparza at Aleteia +1

When God Calls – Pamela Mandela at Catholic Stand

Introduction to the Dark Night of the Soul – Saint John of the Cross via Tan·Direction

What Is the Memorare? – Father Ray Ryland at Simply Catholic

Indulgences and Purgatory – Tom Stidl at Catholic365

Recognizing Every Person’s God-Given Dignity – Bryne Moses Salvador at Ignitum Today

A Trinitarian Social Justice? – Eamonn Clark, S.T.L., at Christian Renaissance Movement

Philip K. Dick’s Search for God through Fantasy – Michael Bertrand at Voyage Comics

A Public School’s Greatest Fear: Hiring Catholics! – Casey Chalk at Catholic Answers Magazine

Can an Atheist be a Moral Realist? – J. Budziszewski, Ph.D., at The Underground Thomist

Tensions in the Catholic Tradition on Frequent Communion – Peter A. Kwasniewski, Ph.D., at New Liturgical Movement

Beatification Homily for John Paul I – Fr. Z’s Blog

Want More Great Catholic News Links? Click Here! - Tito Edwards at Big Pulpit

Tito Edwards

Tito Edwards Tito Edwards manages Catholic websites for the new evangelization that Pope John Paul II and then Pope Benedict XVI asked for in the third millennium. After a lifetime of living a nominal Catholic life, he reverted completely to his childhood faith that began on the eve of the funeral of Pope John Paul II. He publishes Big Pulpit, Catholic Stand, Ignitum Today, and The American Catholic.

