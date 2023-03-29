4 Ways to Communicate With God

My cousin Jennifer gave me picture of Jesus painted on a wood plaque. I have it displayed inside my home office where I work. I look at the picture daily, talking to Jesus throughout my day. He is my boss, co-worker, confidant and friend. I vent to him. I run ideas by him. I ask him questions and sit in silence, praying for an answer. If we want to connect with others successfully, we need to first know ourselves and we start knowing ourselves by knowing God.

Are you seeing yourself through the God’s eyes? How often are you communicating with God?

There are four forms of communications. We communicate verbally, non-verbally, in writing or visually. These forms can be used to communicate with God.

First, verbally communicating is probably the most obvious. You can just talk to God about your day. You can share your concerns, frustrations, triumphs and tragedies. You can talk to God in your car, at home, while on a walk or working around the house. Daily communicating helps us stay connected with Christ. The stronger our relationship, the more we trust in him. Our faith grows as we build that relationship.

Second, non-verbal communication may seem easy because you don’t have to talk but sitting in silence can be challenging. It’s in the silence that we hear the Lord’s voice the loudest. Catholics often sit in adoration, it’s a peaceful place to connect with God and to hear his voice.

Third, writing can give you clarity. I often suggest to my clients to journal and to dialogue when I am coaching them to reach goals. I encourage them to journal in prayer, while reading Scripture or in Eucharistic adoration. When I am really struggling with something, I will spend 15 minutes writing a dialogue with God in my journal and write down what he speaks to my heart. Even my clients who are not seeking Christian coaching use this technique of dialoguing.

Fourth, visual communication allows us to engage in meditation with God. Sacred art can guide us into reflective ways to pray. The second time I visited the Sistine Chapel inside the Vatican I was able sit longer than I was the first time I attended. I saw images and got lost inside Michelangelo’s art. I was able to imagine myself living in biblical times. I imagined myself walking with Jesus physically on this earth and having conversations with him.

If you need help prompting the conversation with God, consider displaying a picture of Jesus in a high-traffic area of your house. Whenever you see it, talk to him at that moment. Read Scripture daily. You can simply pick one Scripture verse per day and practice Lectio Divina — which means “divine reading” in Latin and is a fitting name for this prayer practice of listening to Scripture with the ear of the heart. Lectio Divina (often called “Lectio” for short) is a dialogue with God through Scripture that includes the whole self — thoughts, images, memories, desires and much more. Pick up a journal if you don’t already have one and start writing conversations to God.

We all blessed with gifts and talents. In 1 Corinthians, St. Paul talks about how our gifts are meant for each other in speech and deeds. Your gifts are meant for me, and my gifts are meant for you. Ask God how he is calling you to use your gifts to help others. In that servant leadership approach, you are naturally networking. You connect with others by seeking to be of service to them. Communicate with God first and he will guide you into connecting with others.