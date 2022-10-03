Support the register

National Catholic Register News https://www.ncregister.com/blog/everyone-should-see-this-spiritual-guidance-from-padre-pio-st-michael-s-remarkable-florida-shrine-and-more-great-links

Print issue
Subscribe to our Print Edition

Everyone Should See This Spiritual Guidance From Padre Pio, St. Michael’s Remarkable Florida Shrine, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

Ancient Gate Photo
Ancient Gate Photo (photo: Tito Edwards / Peter H from Pixabay / CC BY-NC-SA 4.0)
Tito Edwards Blogs

Everyone Should See This Spiritual Guidance From Padre Pio – George Ryan at uCatholic

Saint Michael’s Remarkable Florida Shrine – Michael H. Brown at Spirit Daily Blog

What Parents Can Learn From The Saint Who Converted Her Son With Her Tears – CatholicLink

Saint Rose of Lima Reminds Us that Grace Comes Through Suffering - Philip Kosloski at Aleteia

The Saving Value of Our Good Works – J. P. Nunez at Catholic365

Seven Reasons Why Peter Is the Rock – Tim Staples at Catholic Answers Magazine

Bellarmine Fund: Sharing the Treasure of Faithful Catholic Education – Newman Society Blog

Learning to See – Educating Ourselves in the Faith – Genesius at Catholic Stand

The Orations of Michaelmas – Michael P. Foley at New Liturgical Movement

Cardinal Eijik: The Flemish Bishops Must be Stopped – The Eponymous Flower

Covid Regime Takes a Mortal Blow Where It Began: Italy – Kennedy Hall at Crisis Magazine

For More Outstanding Catholic News Links, Click Here – Tito Edwards at Big Pulpit

Tito Edwards

Tito Edwards Tito Edwards manages Catholic websites for the new evangelization that Pope John Paul II and then Pope Benedict XVI asked for in the third millennium. After a lifetime of living a nominal Catholic life, he reverted completely to his childhood faith that began on the eve of the funeral of Pope John Paul II. He publishes Big Pulpit, Catholic Stand, Ignitum Today, and The American Catholic.

Trending

Subscription Options

  • Subscriber Service CenterAlready a subscriber? Renew or manage your subscription here.

  • SubscribeStart your Register subscription today.

    Subscribe Now

  • Sign up for 6 Free IssuesTry us out with a free trial subscription.

    Order Now

  • Give a Gift SubscriptionBless friends, family or clergy with a gift of the Register.

    Order Now

  • Order Bulk SubscriptionsGet a discount on 6 or more copies sent to your parish, organization or school.

    Order Now

  • Sign-up for E-NewsletterGet Register Updates sent daily or weeklyto your inbox.

    Sign Up