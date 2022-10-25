Support the register

Diogenes Unveiled, Oxford Scholar Explores the Significance of the Book of Revelation, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

He’s Back! Diogenes Unveiled – Jeffrey A. Mirus, Ph.D., at Catholic Culture

Oxford Scholar Explores the Significance of the Book of Revelation, Then and Now – Mary Beth Bracy at Ignitum Today

Are Private Vows To God Binding? – Monsignor Charles Pope at Our Sunday Visitor

The Forgotten Pope Who Invented Conclaves – Matteo Salonia at Catholic Exchange

Was Saint Rose of Lima a Dominican Nun? - Philip Kosloski at Aleteia

The Power of Music – John Cuddeback, Ph.D., at LifeCraft

On Private Revelations; Video – Dan Burke at Catholic Spiritual Direction

Spiritual Scrupulosity and OCD Awareness Month – Jacqueline St. Clare at Catholic Stand

Exorcist Diary: Satan’s Spirit of Rebellion – Monsignor Stephen J. Rossetti, D.Min., D.D., Ph.D., at CatholicExorcism.org

Catholics and Civil Unrest – Francesca Amalfi at Catholic365

America’s Priests are ‘Flourishing’ – but They Don’t Trust Their Bishops – The Pillar

Atheist, Pro-Abortion Big-Government Advocate Appointed To Pontifical Academy for Life – Fr. Z’s Blog

Embracing October: Rosary Bracelets! – Meghan Ashley Styling, a Catholic Mōdê Blog

The Evil of Feminism in Moral Theology – Father David J. Nix at Pilgrim Priest

For More Outstanding Catholic News Links, Click Here – Tito Edwards at Big Pulpit

