Demons Hate Gemma, Flannery Was Right About the Problem of Nihilism Within the Church, and More Great Links!

Gargoyle Photo
Gargoyle Photo (photo: Tito Edwards / PublicDomainPictures / CC BY-NC-SA 4.0)
Exorcist Diary: Demons Hate Gemma - Msgr. Stephen Rossetti at CatholicExorcism.org +1

Flannery Was Right: The Problem of Nihilism Within the Church – Father Damian J. Ference at Homiletic & Pastoral Review +1

The Relativist Refutes His Own Argument - Karlo Broussard, Ph.D., at Catholic Answers

When Was Jesus Crucified? The Day of the Week and Passover – Jimmy Akin

Seven Tips to Get the Most Out of Adoration – Amelia Monroe Carlson at Catholic365

A Far More Intentional Lent – Father Roger Landry at Integrated Catholic Life™

“Thinking Catholic” about Ukraine and the Just-War Tradition – George Weigel at Catholic World Report

The Oratorio: Lenten Music to Edify (and Perhaps Entertain) – L. Jared Staudt, Ph.D. at Building Catholic Culture

On The Importance of Prayer – Father Nathaniel Dreyer at Catholic Stand

Living a Life of Holiness: The Need for Prayer, Fasting, and Penance – Jonathan Fessenden at Missio Dei

Our Thirst for God – Bob Blundell at Catholic Stand

Are German Bishops Going Too Far? – Ed. Condon at The Pillar

Want More Great Catholic News Links? Click Here! - Tito Edwards at Big Pulpit

