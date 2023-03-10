Today Is ‘Abortion Provider Appreciation Day’ — St. Dominic Savio, Pray For Us

‘Woe to those who call evil good and good evil, who put darkness for light and light for darkness, who put bitter for sweet and sweet for bitter!’ (Isaiah 5:20)

In the Church, today is the feast of St. Dominic Savio. For the secular world, it is “Abortion Provider Appreciation Day.” Recognize this day however it seems most appropriate.

The Abortion Access Front is choosing to celebrate abortionists with a children’s game. Abortion Bingo sound like fun? Nothing sounds more like a party game than doling out death to the unborn across the country.

Abortion Bingo

I love the obfuscation of naming your abortion clinic using words like “The Hope Clinic” or “Trust Women” or “Care Colorado.”

Nothing says hope, trust and care like abortion, am I right? And notice they never use the word abortion in their name.

Some organization calling itself Repro Action tweeted out coloring pages, like something that might be enjoyed by children — like the children who will never be allowed to be born.

Coloring Pages

The National Council of Jewish Women tweeted out their support of this inglorious day by calling abortion providers “miracle” workers:

National Council of Jewish Women tweet

Do they not know what a miracle is? Or who performs them? We used to call babies “little miracles.” Now we call abortionists that?

Catholics for Choice delivered this message:

Catholics for Choice tweet

So they’re telling us that being pro-abortion is now pro-life? But aren’t they always telling us pro-lifers are evil? I’m getting confused. But maybe that’s the point.

Miracles. Compassion. Love. That’s what we’re being told abortion is when we know it is the intentional taking of a human life. We’re being told to celebrate something they’re afraid to even mention the name of.

One group is raising funds to send flowers to every abortion provider. This at least makes some sense. They pull something living out of the environment from which it is nourished and grow it for their own purpose.

And if you can believe it, there’s something called Grandmothers for Reproductive Choice.

Grandmothers for Reproductive Choice tweet

Okay. Right away, they get my nomination as the worst grandmothers of the year. Do they even know how one becomes a grandmother? You’re supposed to put the children’s art on your refrigerator, not advocate for their death. I know — it’s an easy mistake to make. But you may want to rethink that one.

God help us.

I will recognize this day with prayer.

Today is also the feast day of St. Dominic Savio, who, on the occasion of his First Holy Communion, wrote “Death, rather than sin.”

Those celebrating Abortion Provider Appreciation Day simply combine death and sin and celebrate them together.

I pray for the millions of unborn who have been killed. I pray for their mothers. I pray for the sidewalk counselors and crisis pregnancy center workers. I pray that this country turns its back on death and embraces truth, care, compassion and life.