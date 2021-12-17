Beacons of Truth in Higher Education

What happens when your children go off to college? Who is helping them defend the truth and grow in faith?

On this episode of Religious Freedom Matters we talk with a lawyer turned priest, Dominican Father Dominic Legge, Director of the Thomistic Institute, who is doing just that. College students want to understand timeless truths and are drawn to discover the riches of Catholic tradition, and the Dominicans of the Thomistic Institute are helping them.

Plus, we tap Professor Joseph Capizzi, who heads up the Institute for Human Ecology at the Catholic University of America, to give his experience of sharing the truths of the faith with college students and within institutions of higher education as well as some helpful advice for parents.