Editor’s Note: This interview was originally posted Dec. 21, 2017, and appeared in our Jan. 7, 2018, print edition. We repost it now with the official movie trailer:
In addition, Jim Caviezel has been in the news this week speaking of The Passion of the Christ sequel, hinting at some surprises in the retelling of Christ’s resurrection. “There are things that I cannot say that will shock the audience,” he said.
“But I’ll tell you this much: The film [Mel Gibson’s] going to do is going to be the biggest film in history. It’s that good,” the Catholic actor added.
The Register’s interview is below:
Actors who play iconic roles sometimes regret it afterward, not least because their careers often suffer later. Jim Caviezel has said Mel Gibson warned him that playing Jesus in The Passion of the Christ would hurt his career — but he has no regrets about playing the most iconic role of all time.
Caviezel never again played a central role in a Hollywood film like Frequency, The Count of Monte Cristo or High Crimes, though he did find mainstream success on the small screen as the lead in the critical and popular hit series Person of Interest, which ran five seasons.
On the big screen, he played a terrorist in the Denzel Washington thriller Déjà Vu and has taken a number of roles in indies and faith-based films like When the Game Stands Tall.
Now, for the first time since The Passion, Caviezel has returned to the Bible-film genre to play the role of St. Luke the Evangelist in the upcoming film Paul, Apostle of Christ, written and directed by Andrew Hyatt (Full of Grace) and produced by Sony’s faith-based label Affirm Films.
Caviezel recently spoke by phone with Register film critic Steven D. Greydanus about his approach to playing iconic roles like Jesus and Luke and the pitfalls of expecting faith-based films to be family-friendly.
Paul, Apostle of Christ will open Wednesday of Holy Week, March 28, 2018.
How does it feel to step back into the world of the New Testament and the Bible film?
As long as it’s good material — that’s what kept me from doing all the ones before The Passion and all the ones after The Passion. Finally I found another good one. It takes a long time to find the right screenplays.
It’s quite remarkable, if you have the right team around you. It’s like that with every film. You might think, “I’d love to do a World War II film,” but if it’s poorly produced, and the set designs aren’t great … all those things have to be part of making it.
Going into that world — playing Our Lord — was … I didn’t know how to do it, and I said, “I’m not going to play Jesus. I want him to play me.” It’s the same thing with Luke. I’m praying very deeply.
Recently, I was watching one of the players of the Dallas Cowboys making the Sign of the Cross before they kicked off to him. I guess when you’ve got those guys running at you, going at full speed, and a collision could happen and you could tear your knee, you gotta go into it knowing [the challenge]. I do the same thing on my films.
I am praying for the audience — that what I read on script is conveyed to the person in the theater, and that they have the possibility of changing their lives. When you are playing Jesus or Luke or Paul … it just requires someone like me to get out of the way. And that’s what I pray about.
As Jesus, obviously you were playing someone for whom, for countless people all over the world, there’s an image that they have in their heads and their hearts that’s very specific. With St. Luke, you’re playing a character whom we meet in the New Testament, if at all, only as an author writing about other people — as it were, behind the scenes, not onscreen. So Luke is less defined in our collective imaginations than St. Paul, and certainly than Jesus.
Does that vagueness about the role make the role more challenging? More liberating? Both at once? Something else?
Yeah, as you say, the vagueness is very difficult. You start talking to the director — Andrew Hyatt wrote the screenplay. I read the Acts of the Apostles and started lifting little clues here and there, and I went to Mass and prayed on them. And then we see how he wrote, how Paul sees [Luke], and I started cross-examining him — and there is a lot of cross-examining and asking him about it — and, slowly, it starts to all come together.
I think one part of it is that he was a physician, and he had this particular lifestyle — he was wealthy, and he left it all. Why? He saw Paul speak. Was it Paul who spoke, or was it Christ speaking through him? I believe it was the latter, and that changed his life. So that’s kind of where I started.
You mentioned turning down a lot of Bible scripts. Obviously The Passion was a divisive film, but it did have an artistic integrity that engaged viewers beyond regular churchgoers. Since then, few Christian films have been that provocative, but most of them are content to preach to the choir, to put it politely. Less politely, most of them stink. Do you have any thoughts about why that is?
Well, there is truth and there is grace. Maybe years ago there was too much of the truth, and they got one side of it — you know: “You screw up, and you go to hell.” Fire and brimstone drove a lot of people away. Nowadays, it’s all grace and no truth. That’s sentimental hogwash. It isn’t truth or grace — both are important.
So when people go out and make movies, they — excuse my grammar — they have a good guy becoming gooder and ending the goodest. Where’s the turns here? Were these guys sinners?
And when you have people more concerned about saying, “We have no swear words; we don’t have this and that.” … Watch Schindler’s List or Private Ryan. You can’t have Tom Hanks running up the beach going: “Get your rootin’-tootin’ butts up here” while a guy gets his brains blown out. This is what happened — this is the reality of sin, and I’m not soft-pedaling it.
But Hollywood does it as well. For example, you make the movie The Count of Monte Cristo, and they may not want “God will give me justice” in there, so they remove it from the screenplay. And if you are going to make Alexandre Dumas, you’ve got to put that back in there. If we’re doing The Count of Monte Cristo, then we have to stay to the spirit of what this man wrote. People do that in screenplays all the time.
The Bible is a living word — it is alive, and it pretty much does what God wants it to do, if we don’t get in its way. The same way when we are making films — that’s why this thing has power behind it. That’s why it had power in The Passion, not just for Christians, because I do believe that Our Lord didn’t just come for the Christians — he also came for those who do not believe.
So is this a harder-hitting film than most films in the Christian movie genre? Do you have any idea what rating it’s aiming for?
I think it probably will be an R. I think it only based on: This is what really happened. It’s hard for me, too, but when you read about the grisly things that Nero did, what do you do? How do you show that? Or don’t show it … maybe you just talk about it. But we chose to show it, just like The Passion of the Christ. This is the reality of it. Also, the reality is Jesus saying, “Do not be afraid — I go before you always; you see greater that is in me than is in this world.”
Steven D. Greydanus is the Register’s film critic and creator of Decent Films.
He is a permanent deacon in the Archdiocese of Newark, New Jersey.
I’m not demanding that Jim Caviezel be a perfect martyred Saint who rebels against Hollywood at every single turn. The fact that Caviezel appears to be more Catholic and faithful than 99% of Hollywood contributes to making me a big fan of Caviezel.
Jim Caviezel was in two fornicative situations aside from the lesbian scene. In the very first episode, he is shown in bed with a girl friend whom he fails to commit to in the long run…check that at netflck streaming. Later he by innuendo sleeps with a beautiful woman ( ?45ish who is an occasional helper of the team by having many sources in NYC as a freelance ” fixer”).
Can a Catholic play a flawed, sinful character as an actor? Yes…if they are shown as having learned from it and moved on to a higher moral plane…or the point of the series or film at least ends with the good people via his sin…growing beyond that level. Had Caviezel’s character only had the first episode sin period and then showed him growing beyond that….he would have done the legitimate. But when he later has a few implied sex only encounters with the ” fixer” character, it shows him descending from the true boyfriend/ girlfriend stage with sin….to the sin only stage sans the partial committment stage of the boyfriend/ girlfriend period.
What you’re seeing is….” with great difficulty will a rich man enter the kingdom of Heaven.” Pray for Jim…he will only lie to himself so long and then he’ll encounter that he in fact inspired some youth toward sin because he played an attractive warrior who also saw no sin in casual sex with the ” fixer” woman. Ergo some unchurched youth especially will imbibe that if you help people generally then you can also do recreative sex because the person of interest made that combo…cool. It is the unchurched that his cooperation in sinful content will hurt the most.
Cooperation in workplace virtue/sin is the most important area of a Christian’s life and it is as a topic virtually absent in blogs, homilies, papal speeches, and books. In a good Catholic college library is where you will find moral theology books that deal with it….under ” cooperation in sin”.
Mr. Caviezal was under contract to finish the series. I believe he thought that a relationship between John and Detective Cfarter would develop. But apparenty the show runners, or whoever, caved to pressure and went with the lesbian relationship.
cthic: Janine Turner and Celine Dion are Catholic and pro-life
Regarding blacklisting in Hollywood, I’d appreciate if someone could name for me ONE famous or successful VOCALLY PRO-LIFE Catholic ACTRESS. (No, Patricia Heaton is not currently a practicing Catholic, but I still appreciate her support for the pro-life movement.)
Dear Mr. Graydanus, thank you for doing this interview. I am always impressed with Mr. Caviezel as a person as well as a dedicated actor. He strikes me as being terrifyingly honest (meaning, I doubt in his position I could be as clear-headed and out-spoken as he). He knows his strengths and weaknesses, and brings a lot of his decisions to prayer. I will continue to keep him in my prayers, as he navigates the choppy waters of Hollywood.
Michael C., Just an enlightenment to my comment regarding Jim Caviezel and his role on Person of Interest, I was not questioning his acting ability but I was and still am questioning his seemingly proud reference to being a “praying Catholic”. If he touts his Catholicism in the National Catholic Register and on EWTN’s ‘The World Over’ with Raymond Arroyo and in other interviews then he should have voiced his condemnation of the lesbian scene(s) in Person of Interest or better yet he should have left the series.
It’s great that we Catholics have a good, faithful (and talented) Catholic actor to support and appreciate.
C-Marie. Even if Jim Caviezel was the worst sort of person who often was in the worst sort movies and shows, that should not be a major consideration. What is most important is his talent and the integrity he has to the vision of the work - and of course, how good the entire production is, especially the writing, directing and other actors. Many actors of ill repute have done great performances that are inspiring and uplifting. These are gifts from God through the actor that we should not spurn. On the other hand, God spare us from “good” Christians doing “good” Christian movies that turn out wooden and boring. Those are a scandal.
I disagree with the implied premise that you have to have swearing, sex, gore, hard-core violence, etc. to have a worthwhile movie and if you leave all that out it’s going to “stink.” The best movies ever made, mostly pre-1960, managed to do it without all the explicit stuff. Things were implied and not shown. I never go to rated-R movies and few PG-13 because I don’t want to be assaulted or have disturbing images etched in my brain forever. Thankfully, Clear Play filtering service has allowed our family to expand our viewing; previously we watched mostly old movies on TCM. A good film-maker knows how to make a great movie without the gratuitous and immoral stuff. The problem with a lot of faith-based films is not that they are family-friendly or sanitized, it’s that they are low-budget, Protestant, predictable, sentimental, obvious and non-thought-provoking. Throwing in some swearing, sex and violence is not going to make these films better.
Jim Caviezel is an excellent, somewhat tough and rugged actor, and a good choice to play Jesus (and Paul). “Frequency” was one of the all-time great movies in my book.
Thank you, Janet G. I hope he responds to your comment.
This information has definitely affected my interest in his new movie. God bless, C-Marie
I was a pretty great fan of Mr. Caviezel; both from his role in the Passion of Christ, and his role in “Person of Interest”. After watching Person of Interest from the first episode through almost to the very end of the series, I became very disappointed in Mr. Caviezel when he continued with the Person of Interest series after the pretty disgusting LESBIAN SCENE between the two female co-stars which occurred in the ending episodes, which I never did watch. I began to get the idea that something like the lesbian setup would take place, so I stopped watching the show. However, I learned elsewhere just what had taken place. If Mr. Caviezel is such a “praying Catholic” I would have hoped he would have decried this LESBIAN PERFORMANCE when he appeared on some Christian talk shows.
We saw The Passion of Christ at the theatre when it was released.
I cried during The Passion of Christ when Jesus was being nailed to the Cross and as He hung there.
The tears just came,
I had no idea that they were coming.
They just poured down my face and my husband became a bit alarmed.
It was a quiet crying.
I had read that some people cried during the movie, but I had had no idea that I would.
I bought the movie later, but I could not watch it again.
So, I am guessing that Paul, Apostle of,Christ could possibly elicit the same.
We will see.
I loved reading that Mr. Caviezel is a praying Catholic.
Thank you for this article. God bless, C-Marie
John:
Thanks for the question — not the first time I’ve been asked, FWIW.
Being a deacon is part of my being — it’s an ontological change, which means I’m a deacon everywhere and for all time — but I find it useful and important to differentiate what I say or write with my deacon cap on and what I say or write with my film writer hat on.
Deacons, unlike priests, tend to have “secular selves” — ordinary jobs, their own home rather than a rectory, often a wife and children, and notably they are generally not allowed to wear clerical garb except in specific ministry contexts, whereas priests are permitted and often encouraged to wear clerical garb all the time.
If I can excerpt an interview I gave awhile back to Deacon Digest magazine:
Q. You’re best-known as a film critic and writer. How has being a deacon affected your work as a film reviewer—and how has your work as a film reviewer affected your ministry as a deacon?
It’s funny. During my formation everyone joked that I would always have the perfect movie illustrations and analogies for my homilies. At this writing I’ve only preached seven homilies, but I have yet to mention a movie — and that’s intentional!
At this point I’m still very much learning what it means to be a deacon. I’m trying, as much as possible, to keep the two roles separate — to put aside the specific set of habits and skills that relate to my film-critical work and allow my diaconal work and vocation to define the new habits and skills I need to develop for this work. I don’t want to be “the movie-guy deacon,” and I certainly don’t want to bring an aura of diaconal authority to my movie reviews. That would be terrible.
That said, obviously I’m the same person in both roles, and a similar sense of mission informs my work under both hats.
Hope that makes sense.
Many thanks for a very thought provoking article and for the insights expressed. Luke is a good example of how God draws good out of evil. Luke was a doctor, and so he was constantly with Paul because Paul had some medical problem. Then when Paul gets arrested in Jerusalem and remains imprisoned for a long time, Luke had plenty of time to speak to the eye-witnesses he met in Israel. Result: the Acts of the Apostles and a Gospel—written in elegant Greek and providing a wonderful insight into Jesus and the life of the early Church. To Jim Caviezel, many thanks for what is in fact an unusual “ministry”—especially in these times.
Steve, I am curious why you and/or NCR do not identify you as “clergy” in your name (either Deacon or Rev. or Rev. Mr.). Priests are given this salutation when they write. I just happened to read more closely at the “bottom” and realized for the first time you are ordained. You should identify this at the heading.