It’s fascinating how some people who don’t regularly read the Bible are quick to quote one scriptural verse back to Christians: “Don’t judge” (Matthew 7:1).
This line is commonly used to silence us from speaking out on moral matters. “You shouldn’t tell others what is right or wrong! After all, Jesus said, ‘Don’t judge!’”
But the Bible speaks about judging in different ways. On the one hand, we should never judge a person’s soul. That’s what Jesus critiques when he says, “Don’t judge.”
Someone’s spiritual situation before God is between that person and God alone.
At the same time, Jesus isn’t telling us it’s evil to use our minds to make judgments about what is right and wrong. Indeed, the Bible calls us to make good, wise judgments about many things in life. St. Paul, for example, says “the spiritual man judges all things” (1 Corinthians 2:15).
Many people are afraid to say something is morally wrong because they don’t want to be “judgmental.” But we need to help them see there’s a big difference between making a moral judgment and judging someone’s soul.
Is it okay for me to use my mind and simply make a judgment? If I notice it’s raining, I make a judgment: “I should bring my umbrella.” If it’s snowing, I make a judgment: “I should wear my winter coat.” Am I a mean, bigoted person if I do this? Of course not. God gave me a mind. He wants me to use it.
Similarly, can I use my mind to make a judgment about someone else’s actions? If I see my toddler about to run into the street, can I make the judgment, “That’s not good for her. She might get hit by a car”? If I do this, I’m not saying she’s a horrible person or condemning her to hell. I’m just observing that she is about to do something that will cause her great harm.
Let’s take this a step further. Can I use my mind and make a judgment about someone else’s moral actions? Let’s say there’s a young female college student who is sleeping around with one man after another. Can I use my mind and make the judgment, “That’s not good for her”? Can I make the judgment, “She’s not going to be happy living this way. She’s never going to find the lasting love she longs for. She’s made for something better”? Of course.
But let’s be clear: I’m not judging her soul if I do that. She may be doing something objectively wrong, but I don’t know her personal situation before God. I don’t know her background, her situation or her wounds. “Who am I to judge?” Pope Francis would say. A soul’s status before God is something between that person and God alone.
The Catechism of the Catholic Church describes how various factors in people’s lives may impair their free choices in such a way that limits their culpability or moral guilt. As Pope Francis explains, “Each person’s situation before God and their life in grace are mysteries which no one can fully know from without.”
Only God sees the whole picture. Perhaps this young woman comes from a dysfunctional family and has never experienced authentic love. Maybe she was abused. Maybe she has always been taught that this is what it means to be a liberated woman. Such a woman doesn’t need me condemning her soul. She needs to know God’s love, mercy and plan for her life.
At the same time — and this is absolutely crucial — if I care about her at all, should I say something to her about what she’s doing? If she is a close friend or family member, for example, should I talk to her about it?
I wouldn’t be judging her soul — that’s between her and God alone. But to love is to will the good of another, to seek what’s best for the other person. And if I truly love this person, then it’s the loving thing to show her the better way.
Certainly, I should do this prudently, in the right time and in the right way, and with great gentleness, humility and compassion.
But it is simply not loving to sit back and never desire to share the truth with her.
Imagine if I see my 2-year-old daughter about to touch the hot stove and I say, “I wouldn’t do that. But I don’t want to be judgmental. Whatever makes you happy.”
Or imagine if my non-swimming toddler is about to jump into a swimming pool, and I say, “Oh well … if that works for you! … I personally wouldn’t do that, but I don’t want to impose my views on you. It’s your life.” Would that be a loving thing to do? Absolutely not.
This gets to another tragedy of moral relativism: Relativism hinders us from loving people.
We can become indifferent to the needs of the people God has placed in our lives.
Instead of responding with love and compassion when we notice our brother stumbling in life, we can become apathetic and unresponsive. We can become like Cain, who said, “Am I my brother’s keeper?” That’s not love.
Let’s rise above the culture of relativism and show more love for the people in our lives by sharing the truth with them.
Edward Sri is a professor of theology at the Augustine Institute. This article is based on his newest book and eight-part DVD small- group study, Who Am I to Judge? Responding to Relativism With Logic and Love (Ignatius Press). Part V: “Why Relativism Is Not Neutral.”
Great article. I am hoping Dr. Sri can answer this question for me though. Please bear with me as this is long but I believe many people can relate to this. When does our accompanying the sinner end and accompanying the sin begin? Ex: I have a goddaughter whose sister did IVF to conceive her children even after I gave her information regarding church’s teachings on why IVF is morally wrong and that I too was against it for these reasons. I found out that she went through with it when her mother called me stating Shirley- not her real name- needed to know that I was okay with what she just did. She desperately wanted my approval. I told her mom the same thing I said earlier.. this was wrong- to which the grandmother and dearest cousin said But you have one, a grandchild and I want one too. I told her I understood but it was still not according to Jesus and His Church teachings. I told her that I would pray for God’s mercy on all of them and that I loved them. Now enter my goddaughter, who at that time was also contemplating marriage and wanted my opinion on it. I forwarded all the same documents and reasons to her and told her how sad I was that her sister did this. She agreed to look at what I sent her. Fast forward to last year. My goddaughter, now married and unable to conceive tells me that she and her husband have a couple on ice to which I remind her that those are her babies! and later in the year, when it is convenient and after their big vacation they were going to implant them. Truly I was speechless and just told her I loved her, would pray for her and cut the conversation short for fear of not speaking charitably. Broached the subject about a year later to which she tells me that they had decided not to have any children and when I mentioned again that God’s plans are not the same for all and that He had the best plan for them which could be an adopted child, she would not consider it. I did not want to pry as to what happened as I did not want to change her direction at this point. Now just a week ago I received a text from her mom that she was pregnant with twins! To say I was shocked is an understatement and truthfully I was angered that she went through with it, mainly due to her attitude towards the babies and the whole procedure and the fact she had lied to me in our last conversation since she had to be planning this at that time. I have not responded to the text as I am in a dilemma as to what to say! I have been supportive of the IVF babies from her sister (although I am just assuming the second child was conceived with IVF) with cards and gifts at birthdays and holydays in order to evangelize to all of them, esp. the little ones. I could just say the same as I did for her sister but at this point I believe I am just enabling this sin. Many states separate us but we have been through a lot with each other and have many memories from before and after these children were even born with their mom and dad and them. They come up once a year to see their extended families and call us throughout the year. They all claim to be catholic but as far as I know do not practice regularly. When I have mentioned the problems with this situation to other family members who are happy for them, I am called judgmental and that the church has been wrong before and has changed her teachings. My husband and I love them all and they are not the only catholic claiming family members and friends whom we have walked with for years who will not agree with church teachings esp. mortal sin (who are we to judge we are told) and are living miserable sinful lives and our now bringing out of wedlock children into the fray. I have talked with many priests and all I seem to ever hear is love the sinner and not the sin. BUT I cannot help but think of Jesus when He told the disciples if the people would not listen, shake the dust off your feet and move on. I am ready to do so as my heart breaks for the Lord and I believe at this point I am not standing up for His truths hard enough and we are just loving people to hell! Please your advice Dr. Sri!!!
“With respect, it is silly to think that civilly remarried couples will live like brother and sister to participate in our Church” Don Fisher, I won’t give the specifics of my own situation but for various reasons I do just that. If we truly put God first in our lives then we will do whatever it takes to live in his graces. It’s really very frustrating to me when people say that to live in continence is not possible. It’s a huge sacrifice but not even close to the one that Christ made for us. I think we too often forget that.
Great article. Pope Benedict stated that moral relativism is a huge problem in the world today.
Very good article that is particularly timely given the fierce debate over AL. The comments to AL are generally characterized by one heck of a lot of judging! I believe people love to judge one another without distinguishing between judging another’s soul or another’s behavior. That explains Calvin, Cotton Mather, the stocks, and the Scarlet Letter. People particularly like to judge the sexual relations and behavior of others whose motivations they really do not understand. It’s one thing to judge the behavior of people close to you with the hope of providing compassionate help. It’s another to judge the behavior and motivations of people whom are unknown and distant. The perjorative term “judgemental” often seems appropriate in these situations. I have argued on these pages that our Church develop more practicable ways to deal with the realities of divorce, remarriage, and new family responsibilities in our times that are based upon compassion and understanding. That’s what Pope Francis was trying to do when he cited the need for discernment. My views have apparently been in the minority, but people like me have not been convinced that rigorist prescriptions will resolve the dilemma of people caught in the sexual ethics trap. With respect, it is silly to think that civilly remarried couples will live like brother and sister to participate in our Church. Is it really useful to decry any attempt to modify how our Church handles these issues as moral relativism?
Jesus said - you will know them by their fruits -
Knowing them by their fruits is not judging them
but rather, observation and even stating consequently
obvious facts.
If we really were judging by stating obvious facts regarding
wrongs, then we would also be judging when someone does
something good and we give them praise and thanks.
By the same token, anyone who says commenting on obviously
wrong actions is judging, would also have to say that
praising of good actions as judging.
Because they do not, proves that they do recognize the
difference between right and wrong but they
prefer wrong to right.
Refer to Papal infallibility, the only guardian of
infallible morality and truth through the ages.
Where would we be without that?
Obviously very much further down the road of chaos
self interest and inhumanity preferred by the
weavers of iniquity.
@ Therese, that would be Ezekiel 33:7-9.
“Whoever does not hate error, does not love the truth”. - G.K. Chesterton
“Tolerance is the virtue of man without convictions.” - G.K. Chesterton
Exactly. We are supposed to judge actions, not motivations. I do believe there is a quote in Ezekiel that tells us we are required to judge behaviors. Laws, rules, the 10 Commandments, standards, guidelines, etc are ALL judgments on behaviors. When a teacher grades your paper, she is judging it against the expected standards.
If judging someone implies making a judgment about another’s relationship with God, and someone tells you not to judge for merely saying another’s behavior is somehow wrong, then the person telling you now to judge is really the one judging you for looking into your heart to discern your supposed intentions of judging the other’s relationship with God.
I can’t imagine St. Paul evangelizing and ending his Gospel message with a moral disclaimer such as - but “who am I to judge”. Or “if I said anything that made someone uncomfortable, I am sorry”.
This is a good article but it is too intellectually polite and politically correct to get results. Better if it had included moral certitude, evangelical fervor, and an emphasis on the prime mission (save souls)of the Catholic Church, the One True Faith, and the only certain pathway to salvation.
The only way to answer and defeat moral relativism and Church critics today is to go back to following the original Gospel Message - to be plain spoken and blunt and unafraid to speak the Truth. To follow the spiritual message of God instead of the secular political correct message of the World and the Devil. That means talking to the ENTIRE world about Sin, Hell, Evilness, Satan, Evangelization, Salvation and the only way to attain it – through the Catholic Church the One True Faith.
wonderful clarification! Thank you so much. :)
My Lord. What is any of the article but morality and common sense, neither common anymore.
This article is so timely! I will be forwarding to my husband as his daughter from a previous marriage is living with a man who is not the father of her four-year old daughter and doesn’t attend her Lutheran or any church for that matter. My husband became Catholic at the 2011 Easter Vigil and is on fire for Jesus’ One True Church, as I am, but this article is exactly what he needs to read to try to have her see the right way to go about her life. Thank you!