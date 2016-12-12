Blogs | Oct. 13, 2009
Better Than Bingo Night
Father Andrew Trapp, parochial vicar at St. Michael Church in Garden City, S.C., has won $100,000 on Fox TV’s new “Pokerstars Million Dollar Challenge.”
The poker-playing priest plans to go “all in” with his winnings, by donating them to towards construction of a new parish church, Catholic News Service reports here. And courtesy of his victory, Father Trapp is now in the running to compete against three other poker players in a championship round in December for a $1 million additional prize.
