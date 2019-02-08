Website screenshot

Cardinal Burke Launches His Own Personal Website

The patron of the Order of Malta also hopes to use the site to teach the Church’s doctrine and discipline.

Cardinal Raymond Burke has launched his own personal website (www.cardinalburke.com) where people can send him special prayer intentions, and which he intends to use to uphold the Church’s teaching and discipline.

The patron of the Sovereign Military Order of Malta says he also hopes that, by visiting the site, visitors will be inspired to pray for him.

The website currently contains a biography, links to his apostolates, books and Facebook page, and details on how to contact the cardinal.

“Many are writing to ask for prayers,” the cardinal told the Register, adding that, with the help of a webmaster, he hopes to be able to provide texts of homilies and other teachings soon.

In a short introductory text, Cardinal Burke writes: “Welcome to my personal website. I am pleased to communicate with you. It is my hope that your visit will be a source of encouragement to you.”

He says that for his part, “the website is a means of carrying out more fully my mission as a bishop and cardinal in the Roman Catholic Church, especially the teaching of the Church’s doctrine and discipline.”

And he adds that “in a particular way, I hope that your visit will inspire you to pray for me.”

“Please let me know of special intentions which you wish me to remember in prayer,” Cardinal Burke says. “May God bless you and your home."

Among the apostolates linked to on the site is the Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe in La Crosse, Wisconsin, which Cardinal Burke founded in the 2000s and dedicated in 2008. The shrine aims to serve the “spiritual needs of those who suffer poverty in body and soul.”

The launch of the website follows news last month that the cardinal had hired a press secretary.

Elizabeth Westhoff, a former director of communications for the Archdiocese of St. Louis, will also serve as director of communications for the Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe.

The website has so far received a warm response on social media and elsewhere.

“Bookmarked, thank you!,” said one Twitter user, while another tweeted: “Thank you Cardinal Burke. Will take full advantage of your pastoral care.”