Collecting goods for Sumatran earthquake victims. (UCAN)

Blogs | Oct. 6, 2009

Sumatra Aid Efforts

Tom McFeely

This Union of Catholic Asian News article details efforts undertaken by some young Indonesian Catholics to send aid to survivors of the earthquake that devastated the island of Sumatra Sept. 30.

Their efforts are mostly small-scale, but this only serves to highlight that even small shipments of aid are desperately needed there. And to remind Catholics who are lucky enough to live in more economically privileged countries that they too should be ready to help out victims of natural disasters.

Catholic Americans who want to make donations to disaster relief efforts in Sumatra, and to other countries such as the Philippines that have been struck recently by natural calamities, can go here to make contributions through the website of Catholic Relief Services, the overseas aid agency of the U.S. bishops