US Celebrates 35 Years of Diplomatic Relations With the Holy See
Ambassador Callista L. Gingrich/CNA
COMMENTARY: Thanks to President Ronald Reagan and Pope John Paul II, the United States benefits from the Vatican’s moral leadership.
Killed in the Rwandan Genocide, This Couple Is Being Considered for Sainthood
Catholic News Agency
The canonization cause for Cyprien and Daphrose Rugumba was opened Sept. 18, 2015, and the diocesan inquiry is currently underway.
Mayor Buttigieg Tells Trump Admin: ‘My Same-Sex Marriage Brings Me Closer to God’
Christine Rousselle/CNA
Speaking at a recent fundraiser, the democratic hopeful takes aim at Vice President Mike Pence, saying that ‘your quarrel is with my Creator.’
8 Facts of Faith About the NCAA Championship Game
Alyssa Murphy
From coaches to players, remarkable stories of Christian faith from both sides of the basketball court.
From Tragedy to Triumph in ‘Breakthrough’
Kathy Schiffer
Breakthrough’s true story of a dramatic rescue shows the power of prayer
Franciscan University President Resigns
Ed Condon/CNA
Father Sean Sheridan will remain in the post until a successor is found.
‘No Backdoors, No End-Runs’: Pompeo Vows Total End to Foreign Aid for Abortion
Kate Scanlon/EWTN
In an interview with Catherine Hadro, Pompeo said that President Donald Trump had made clear to him that protecting the unborn ‘is an important part of what this administration is working to do.’
Pope Francis: Conversion Requires a Resolve to Sin No More
Hannah Brockhaus/CNA
The Holy Father, in his Angelus address, reflected on the Gospel passage of the woman caught in adultery.
Appeals Court Upholds Kentucky Ultrasound Abortion Law
Catholic News Agency
The Kentucky legislature passed two pro-life bills last month which are already facing legal challenges from abortion groups.
Epic Fight for Life: Pro-Life Victories Amid the Struggle
The Editors
EDITORIAL: The cause of life is gaining new followers and new momentum.
An Exorcist Comments on Walmart’s Satanic Products
Patti Armstrong
“Either they are intentionally promoting demonic things, or they are ignorant. Either way, they are responsible for spreading evil.”
SDG Reviews ‘Unplanned’: The Abby Johnson Story
Steven D. Greydanus
Pure Flix’s adaptation of the Planned Parenthood clinic director-turned-pro-life activist makes for a rousing conversion story for the pro-life faithful that’s not entirely without a challenge to the movement.
God Chose You to Live at This Moment in Church History
Janet Smith
COMMENTARY: We can’t let the dismal scandal we are living through weaken our faith.
A Victim of Catholic Clergy Sexual Assault Speaks Out
SDG Reviews ‘Dumbo’
Past Sermons for the Present: Lessons From St. Charles Borromeo and St. Ambrose
Spring Cleaning for the Home — and Soul
Patrick and Providence: Lessons From the ‘Apostle of Ireland’ on Trusting God
TV Picks 03.31.19
How Mary Helped Political Commentator Sohrab Ahmari Find the Church
Prodigal Son Shows That Sin Severs Relationships With God, Others
Patti Armstrong Joins to Discuss Concerns One Exorcist has about Walmart.
