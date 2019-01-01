Commentary
Ambassador Callista L. Gingrich/CNA
COMMENTARY: Thanks to President Ronald Reagan and Pope John Paul II, the United States benefits from the Vatican’s moral leadership.
Catholic News Agency
The canonization cause for Cyprien and Daphrose Rugumba was opened Sept. 18, 2015, and the diocesan inquiry is currently underway.
Christine Rousselle/CNA
Speaking at a recent fundraiser, the democratic hopeful takes aim at Vice President Mike Pence, saying that ‘your quarrel is with my Creator.’
Alyssa Murphy
From coaches to players, remarkable stories of Christian faith from both sides of the basketball court.
Blogs
Kathy Schiffer
Breakthrough’s true story of a dramatic rescue shows the power of prayer
Education
Ed Condon/CNA
Father Sean Sheridan will remain in the post until a successor is found.
Kate Scanlon/EWTN
In an interview with Catherine Hadro, Pompeo said that President Donald Trump had made clear to him that protecting the unborn ‘is an important part of what this administration is working to do.’
Hannah Brockhaus/CNA
The Holy Father, in his Angelus address, reflected on the Gospel passage of the woman caught in adultery.
Catholic News Agency
The Kentucky legislature passed two pro-life bills last month which are already facing legal challenges from abortion groups.
Editorial
The Editors
EDITORIAL: The cause of life is gaining new followers and new momentum.