Support the register

National Catholic Register News

Print issue
Subscribe to our Print Edition
Sunset over the Vatican

Vatican

With breaking news coming out of Vatican City including Pope Francis' homilies and schedule and statements by Cardinals from all over the world, the Register's correspondents cover all facets of the Vatican including papal events, canonizations, synods, and every General Audience and Sunday Angelus address. 

Latest Search

Pope Francis received in a private audience President Barham Saleh of the Republic of Iraq at the Vatican on Jan. 25. 2020.

Pope Francis Will Travel to Iraq in 2021

During the trip, the pope will visit the Christian communities in the Nineveh plain, which were ravaged by the Islamic State from 2014 to 2016 causing Christians to flee the region.

Courtney Mares/CNA Vatican
Load more

Trending

Subscription Options

  • Subscriber Service CenterAlready a subscriber? Renew or manage your subscription here.

  • SubscribeStart your Register subscription today.

    Subscribe Now

  • Sign up for 6 Free IssuesTry us out with a free trial subscription.

    Order Now

  • Give a Gift SubscriptionBless friends, family or clergy with a gift of the Register.

    Order Now

  • Order Bulk SubscriptionsGet a discount on 6 or more copies sent to your parish, organization or school.

    Order Now

  • Sign-up for E-NewsletterGet Register Updates sent daily or weeklyto your inbox.

    Sign Up