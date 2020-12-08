Latest Search
Pope Francis: The Immaculate Conception Is ‘One of the Wonders of the Story of Salvation’
The Holy Father led the Angelus Dec. 8 from the Apostolic Palace overlooking St. Peter's Square.
Pope Francis Makes Surprise Visit to Immaculate Conception Statue in Rain-Drenched Rome
Photographs show Pope Francis standing at the base of the statue with his head bowed, sheltering beneath a black umbrella in the rain-slicked square.
Pope Francis Proclaims Year of St. Joseph
The decree released Tuesday also said that Pope Francis had granted special indulgences to mark the year.
Pope Francis Will Travel to Iraq in 2021
During the trip, the pope will visit the Christian communities in the Nineveh plain, which were ravaged by the Islamic State from 2014 to 2016 causing Christians to flee the region.
Pope Francis Approves Overhaul of Vatican’s Financial Watchdog
Barbagallo, whose role as president is significantly strengthened by the changes, said that one of the most important novelties was that in future the agency would be required to follow stricter rules on the appointment of new lay personnel.
Pope Francis: Ask God for the Gift of Conversion in Advent
Pope Francis explained that true conversion is marked, first of all, by detachment from sin and worldliness.
Bishop’s Election in the Swiss Diocese of Chur Highlights Local Catholic Divisions
The three-candidate list proposed by the Holy See was rejected by the diocese’s Cathedral Chapter, who have the ecclesiastical privilege to elect their bishop, reportedly for being too progressive.
Pope Benedict XVI Has Not Lost His Voice, Says Archbishop Gänswein
Archbishop Gänswein told Kathpress that Pope Benedict’s voice had, however, become “very weak and thin.”