Wyoming Governor Signs Born-Alive Bill into Law

CHEYENNE, Wy. — Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon on Wednesday signed a bill protecting infants who survive botched abortions.

Wyoming’s Senate File 34, known as “Born alive infant-means of care,” requires that any “commonly accepted means of care that would be rendered to any other infant born alive shall be employed in the treatment of any viable infant aborted alive.” It requires any physician performing an abortion to “take medically appropriate and reasonable steps to preserve the life and health of an infant born alive.”

Gordon vetoed a similar “born-alive” bill last year.

Michael Pearlman, communications director for Gordon, told CNA in an email that “Last year’s bill was different from the one brought this year.”

“In the Governor’s opinion, this bill met with the Governor’s pro-life and pro-family convictions,” Pearlman said. The new law is scheduled to go into effect in July.

Nathan Winters, executive director for Family Policy Alliance of Wyoming, applauded the passage of the bill in a statement.

“With the resounding support of the Wyoming legislature and endorsement of the Governor, Wyoming has taken the important step of protecting these vulnerable citizens taking their first breath of Wyoming air,” Winters said.

“This legislation will stand as a silent but strong guardian over any infant surviving an abortion by requiring that medical professionals carry out their ethical and medical duty to provide appropriate medical care or genuine comfort care for a newborn,” he continued.

“While physicians can determine what ‘appropriate and reasonable steps’ should be taken, this new law ensures that the next step can’t be to do nothing,” Winters said.

The ACLU of Wyoming did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the bill.

According to the pro-choice Guttmacher Institute, as of 2017, there were two abortion facilities in Wyoming. Planned Parenthood, the nation’s largest abortion provider, does not currently operate any facilities in Wyoming, according to its website.