Vatican Unveils Pope Francis’ Schedule for Holy Week 2021

Good Friday at the Vatican will include both the papal liturgy of the Passion of the Lord at 6 p.m. and the Stations of the Cross with Pope Francis at 9 p.m. in St. Peter’s Square.

VATICAN CITY — The Vatican has published Pope Francis’ schedule for Holy Week at the Vatican this year.

For the second year in a row, the papal liturgies for Holy Week will be much smaller than usual due to the coronavirus pandemic, with the Way of the Cross, traditionally held at the Colosseum, moved to St. Peter’s Square instead.

On Palm Sunday on March 28, Pope Francis will offer Mass in St. Peter’s Basilica at the Altar of the Chair at 10:30 a.m. local time.

The pope will also preside over the Chrism Mass, which will occur at the same altar in the basilica on the morning of April 1, Holy Thursday. But the pope will not be present at the Vatican’s Holy Thursday Mass of the Lord’s Supper. Cardinal Giovanni Battista Re, the Dean of the College of Cardinals, will preside instead.

This year Pope Francis chose a scouting group from central Italy and kids from a Roman parish to prepare the meditations for this year’s Way of the Cross.

The pope will offer the Easter Vigil Mass on April 3 in St. Peter’s Basilica at 7:30 p.m. and will also celebrate the Easter Sunday Mass at 10 a.m. after which he will offer the traditional Urbi et Orbi blessing.