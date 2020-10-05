U.S. Bishops Pray for ‘Full Healing’ From Coronavirus for President Trump & First Lady

President Trump was admitted to Walter Reed Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland on Friday after testing positive for COVID-19 and reportedly experiencing drops in his oxygen levels.

WASHINGTON — The head of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops said Sunday that he is praying for a full recovery for President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump, who both tested positive for coronavirus on Friday, Oct. 2.

“I am praying for President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump. May God grant them full healing and may he keep their family safe and healthy,” Archbishop José Gomez of Los Angeles, president of the U.S. bishop’s conference, said in an Oct. 4 statement.

“Let us keep praying for all who are suffering because of the novel coronavirus, especially the sick and dying and their families, and all those who have lost loved ones. May God give them hope and comfort, and may He bring an end to this pandemic,” the bishop concluded.

Several other bishops offered their prayers for the president’s recovery on social media.

“As we continue to pray for the full recovery of all those suffering from COVID-19, we now include President and Mrs. Trump and all those recently diagnosed. This news is a sobering reminder of our shared vulnerability, but also our common responsibility for the good of one another,” Cardinal Blase Cupich of Chicago tweeted on Oct. 2.

“Please also join me in praying for the President, @FLOTUS Melania Trump, and all who suffer from or are affected by Covid-19,” Cardinal Timothy Dolan of New York said on Twitter.

On Saturday, Trump said in a brief video posted to Twitter that he was feeling “much better” and that the next few days were “the real test” of his future prognosis.

White House physician Dr. Sean Conley told reporters on Sunday that the president’s condition had improved after he received a steroid treatment, according to The Washington Post.