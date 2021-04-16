Relic of Blessed Carlo Acutis to Make Tour of Schools in Argentina

The young Italian computer whiz, who died of leukemia at 15 offering his suffering for the pope and the Church, was beatified last October at a Mass at the Basilica of St. Francis of Assisi.

CÓRDOBA, Argentina — A relic of Blessed Carlo Acutis will be displayed for veneration April 18 at a school in Córdoba, Argentina, marking the start of a tour of schools in the country, with the goal of making the “cyber-apostle of the Eucharist” better known.

The first-class relic will be enthroned at the 11:00 a.m. Mass at the Villa Eucharistic School, which is part of the Fasta Educational Network.

According to their website, Fasta “is a community of laity, priests and consecrated women with a love filled with hope for God, Church and Country, who seek to illuminate culture from a life of spiritual formation and daily commitment.”

Local clergy, Fasta members and other Catholic schools, movements and parishes will participate in the veneration of the relic, which will be broadcast live on Fasta’s YouTube channel.

Born in 1991, Acutis is the first millennial to be beatified by the Catholic Church.

The young Italian computer whiz, who died of leukemia at 15 offering his suffering for the pope and the Church, was beatified last October at a Mass at the Basilica of St. Francis of Assisi. He is now one step away from canonization.

Argentina has three relics of Blessed Carlo Acutis.

The first is kept in the Our Lady of the Pillar Basilica in Buenos Aires. The second relic, entrusted to the Argentina Fátima Mission, tours Buenos Aires along with the International Exhibition of Eucharistic Miracles.

The exhibition, which consists of 136 Eucharistic miracles from around the world, was the result of three years of research, compilation and design by Blessed Acutis.

The third relic, a piece of the teen’s skin, came in January 2021 in response to a request made to the Friends of Carlo Acutis Association in Italy by Archbishop Carlos Ñáñez of Córdoba and the chaplain of Villa Eucharistic School, Fr. Pedro Giunta Lange.

Fasta Youth has organized the tour of this relic with the theme “Influencer of God, apostle of the young” in collaboration with the Fatima Mission and the Holy Face Foundation. Fasta Youth is a group that brings together members of the youth centers, students and graduates of the Fasta Educational Network.

The Villa Eucharistic school's press release noted that “since from the moment of its foundation by the Spanish Adoration Sisters, [the school] was consecrated to the ‘Eucharistic Jesus,’ just as Acutis himself had done.”

The school’s goal “is to become a center of praise and Eucharistic adoration open to all the faithful, but especially to the young," the statement said.

When the tour comes to the town of San Carlos de Bariloche on May 3, the school located there will be renamed Fasta Carlo Acutis School.

The tour will continue until August 6 and includes schools located in the cities of San Martín de los Andes, Buenos Aires, San Francisco, Lobos, Mendoza, San Juan, Jujuy, Salta, Mar del Plata, Tucumán, Coronel Suárez and Catamarca.