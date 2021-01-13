Support the register

EWTN News Nightly Discusses Calls to End the Death Penalty, Women Recognized as Lectors, and More!

The nightly news show on EWTN discussed a range of topics including President Donald Trump's speech at the Alamo, calls to end the death penalty, the latest Supreme Court cases, and what it means for women within the Church given Pope Francis' latest news about lectors.

EWTN News Nightly anchor Tracy Sabol.
Editor's Note: Below is the latest broadcast of EWTN's News Nightly hosted by Tracy Sabol from the Washington D.C. studios. Catch the entire show every weekday evening at 6pm ET/9pm ET.

Alyssa Murphy

