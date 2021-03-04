Support the register

Assessing the Morality of COVID-19 Vaccines Developed with Abortion-Derived Tissue: A Register Guide

Which vaccines appear to be most acceptable, in light of the U.S. bishops’ new guidance regarding vaccines that utilized abortion-derived tissues in their development and testing?

COVID vaccine vials of Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca, Johnson, and Gsk Inc.
COVID vaccine vials of Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca, Johnson, and Gsk Inc. (photo: Aldeca Studio / Shutterstock)
Lauretta Brown Features

WASHINGTON — Shortly after a new single dose COVID-19 vaccine from Johnson & Johnson was approved for use in the U.S., Bishop Gregory Aymond of New Orleans issued a statement warning the faithful that the vaccine was “morally compromised” due to its reliance on abortion-derived cells in both its development and testing, and advising Catholics that they consequently should use vaccines that are more morally acceptable vaccines if those vaccines are available. 

On behalf of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops, Bishop Kevin Rhoades of Fort Wayne-South Bend, Indiana, chairman of the USCCB’s Committee on Doctrine, and Archbishop Joseph F. Naumann of Kansas City, Kansas, chairman of the USCCB’s Committee on Pro-Life Activities, issued a statement on the matter Tuesday also cautioning against the use of the new vaccine, and informing the faithful of how to make the most ethical choice among available COVID-19 vaccines. 

Here is the full text of the bishops’ statement:

“The approval of Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine for use in the United States again raises questions about the moral permissibility of using vaccines developed, tested, and/or produced with the help of abortion-derived cell lines.

“Pfizer and Moderna’s vaccines raised concerns because an abortion-derived cell line was used for testing them, but not in their production. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine, however, was developed, tested and is produced with abortion-derived cell lines raising additional moral concerns. The Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith has judged that ‘when ethically irreproachable COVID-19 vaccines are not available … it is morally acceptable to receive Covid-19 vaccines that have used cell lines from aborted fetuses in their research and production process.[1] However, if one can choose among equally safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines, the vaccine with the least connection to abortion-derived cell lines should be chosen. Therefore, if one has the ability to choose a vaccine, Pfizer or Moderna’s vaccines should be chosen over Johnson & Johnson’s.  

“While we should continue to insist that pharmaceutical companies stop using abortion-derived cell lines, given the world-wide suffering that this pandemic is causing, we affirm again that being vaccinated can be an act of charity that serves the common good.”

For further details, we refer people to our earlier December 2020 statement, to our Answers to Key Ethical Questions About COVID-19 Vaccines, to the Congregation of the Doctrine of the Faith’s Note, and to the statement of the Vatican Covid-19 Commission in collaboration with the Pontifical Academy for Life

 

Rating Each Vaccine

The Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are the only three authorized for emergency use thus far by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. There are other vaccines in development for use in the U.S. as well. 

The following table using data from the pro-life Charlotte Lozier Institute, indicates whether COVID-19 vaccines were developed or tested using abortion-derived cell lines:

COVID Vaccine Approved for Use in US

Dev./Produced w/ Abortion-Derived Cell Line

Tested w/ Abortion-Derived Cell Line

Pfizer

NO 

YES

Moderna

NO

YES

Johnson & Johnson

YES 

YES

Approved Internationally

Dev./Produced w/ Abortion-Derived Cell Line

Tested w/ Abortion-Derived Cell Line

Wuhan Institute of Biological Products/ Sinopharm  

NO

NO

Bharat Biotech/Indian Council of Medical Research  

NO

NO

Sinovac Biotech Co., Ltd.  

NO 

YES

AstraZeneca University of Oxford  

YES

YES

Gamaleya Research Institute 

YES

YES

Federal Budgetary Research Institution State 

UNKNOWN

UNKNOWN

Research Center of Virology & Biotechnology “Vektor” 

UNKNOWN

UNKNOWN

Beijing Institute of Biological Products/ Sinopharm

NO

NO

Under Development:

Dev./Produced w/ Abortion-Derived Cell Line

Tested w/ Abortion-Derived Cell Line

John Paul II Medical Research Institute 

NO 

UNKNOWN

Valneva and Dynavax 

NO

UNKNOWN

Altimmune 

YES

YES

CanSino Biologics, Inc. 

YES

YES

Beijing Institute of Biotechnology, Academy of Military Medical Sciences

YES

YES

PLA of ChinaImmunityBio and NantKwest 

YES

YES

Israel Institute for Biological Research (IIBR)  

NO

NO

Merck and IAVI 

NO

UNKNOWN

Shenzhen Geno-immune Medical Institute 

UNKNOWN 

UNKNOWN 

Vaxart 

YES

YES

Anhui Zhifei Longcom Biopharmaceutical 

YES

YES

Clover Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. 

NO

YES

Kentucky BioProcessing, Inc. 

NO

UNKNOWN

Medicago 

NO

YES

Novavax 

NO

YES

Sanofi and GSK Protein Sciences 

NO

UNKNOWN

Sorrento 

NO

NO

University of Pittsburgh 

YES

YES

Arcturus Therapeutics 

NO 

YES

CureVac 

NO

NO

Sanofi Pasteur and Translate Bio 

NO

YES

Genexine 

NO

UNKNOWN

Inovio Pharmaceuticals

NO

YES

Symvivo Corporation 

UNKNOWN

UNKNOWN


Lauretta Brown

Lauretta Brown Lauretta Brown is the Register’s Washington-based staff writer.

