Support the register

National Catholic Register News

Print issue
Subscribe to our Print Edition

Archbishop Gänswein ‘Better’ and Grateful for Prayers After Hospitalization

Archbishop Gänswein thanked those who had prayed for his recovery, saying: “May God reward you for your prayerful support.”

Archbishop Georg Ganswein, prefect of the papal household, prays after a Memorial Mass for the third anniversary of the death of Mother Angelica, Foundress of EWTN, on March 27, 2019.
Archbishop Georg Ganswein, prefect of the papal household, prays after a Memorial Mass for the third anniversary of the death of Mother Angelica, Foundress of EWTN, on March 27, 2019. (photo: Daniel Ibanez / EWTN)
Catholic News Agency Vatican

VATICAN CITY — Archbishop Georg Gänswein is expected to leave hospital Thursday. 

Sources close to the personal secretary of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI told CNA Deutsch, CNA’s German language news partner, that he was “better and improving steadily.”

Archbishop Gänswein, 64, thanked those who had prayed for his recovery, saying: “May God reward you for your prayerful support.” 

The prefect of the papal household was hospitalized with kidney pain Sept. 11. CNA Deutsch reported that he would leave hospital in Rome Sept. 17 and return to the Vatican.

Archbishop Gänswein was born in Riedern am Wald, Germany, in 1956. In 1995, 11 years after his ordination, he left Germany for the Roman Curia, serving first at the Congregation for Divine Worship and later at the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith. In 2003, he became personal secretary to the future Pope Benedict XVI.

He was appointed prefect of the pontifical household in 2012, continuing in the role after the resignation of Benedict XVI and the election of Pope Francis a year later.

Earlier this year, he released a book, “How the Catholic Church Can Restore Our Culture,” collecting his interviews, homilies, and essays. It was published in English April 15 by EWTN Publishing. 

“The Gospel does not change according to the times, it is revealed by Christ if we seek to proclaim and live according to Him ‘in season and out of season,’ in the words of St. Paul,” Archbishop Ganswein said in an interview with ACI Stampa, CNA’s Italian-language news partner.

The Earth is Not Our Mother

“The main point of Christianity was this: that Nature is not our mother: Nature is our sister. We can be proud of her beauty, since we have the same father; but she has no authority over us; we have to admire, but not to imitate.”—G.K. Chesterton, Orthodoxy

Angelo Stagnaro Blogs

Trending

Subscription Options

  • Subscriber Service CenterAlready a subscriber? Renew or manage your subscription here.

  • SubscribeStart your Register subscription today.

    Subscribe Now

  • Sign up for 6 Free IssuesTry us out with a free trial subscription.

    Order Now

  • Give a Gift SubscriptionBless friends, family or clergy with a gift of the Register.

    Order Now

  • Order Bulk SubscriptionsGet a discount on 6 or more copies sent to your parish, organization or school.

    Order Now

  • Sign-up for E-NewsletterGet Register Updates sent daily or weeklyto your inbox.

    Sign Up