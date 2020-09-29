Archbishop Charles Brown Appointed Nuncio to the Philippines

From 1994 to 2011, Archbishop Brown worked at the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith, and he was appointed apostolic nuncio to Ireland in November 2011.

VATICAN CITY — Pope Francis on Monday appointed Archbishop Charles Brown as apostolic nuncio to the Philippines, a position which had been vacant since November.

The Sept. 28 appointment transfers Archbishop Brown, a New York native, from his role as nuncio to Albania.

Archbishop Brown was born Oct. 13, 1959, in New York.

He was ordained a priest of the Archdiocese of New York in 1989; he holds degrees from the University of Notre Dame, Oxford University, the University of Toronto, and the Anselmianun.

From 1994 to 2011 he worked at the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith, and he was appointed apostolic nuncio to Ireland in November 2011. His episcopal consecration was held Jan. 6, 2012.

Bishop Kevin Doran of Elphin said that during Archbishop Brown’s time in Ireland, he focused on renewing the bishops’ conference.

“He came among us as a diplomat, at a time when diplomacy was really needed, but he came with the heart of a pastor. Over the past five years, he has challenged us and encouraged us in equal measure,” Bishop Doran said.

“He was very supportive to us and was ready to do anything he could to help.”

Archbishop Brown remained in Ireland until 2017, when he was appointed apostolic nuncio to Albania.