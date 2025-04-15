Mary Magdalene Church, an inclusive Church in the Catholic tradition, is seeking a full-time pastor. We are located in the village of East Rochester in Upstate New York. We are a small, yet steadily growing progressive community that values acceptance and welcome to ALL who come, taking seriously the call of Jesus to LOVE one another. We are a Eucharistic people with multiple service ministries. Mary Magdalene offers safe space and loving inclusion to every marginalized person, always sensitive to their needs. We have a vibrant in-person and on-line presence.

This community is seeking a collaborative leader with good communication, pastoral care and community-building skills, who is willing to serve the needs of an intensely diverse membership. The candidate should have a sound command of scripture and liturgy and be able to provide historical references with current relativity to the community. Good preaching skills and a willingness to share the pulpit with qualified others will be of importance to the community. A strong social justice background is helpful.

Please check out our website at https://www.marymagdalenechurch.org. If interested in further discussion please forward your resume or CV to the Search Committee at [email protected]